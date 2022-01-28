(Clarinda) -- After falling behind early, the Clarinda girls basketball team stormed back and secured a dominant win over the Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Red Oak Tigers on KMA-FM 99.1 Friday night, behind strong performances from Taylor Cole and Amelia Hesse.
The Clarinda Cardinals (5-14, 2-11) secured the regular-season sweep over Red Oak (0-18, 0-9) in a dominant 56-34 win after falling behind 8-2 to start the first quarter. While the season may not have unfolded the way they liked, Clarinda Head Coach Conner Hanafan says it was good to see his players respond tonight.
"Our girls played really hard and executed the game plan," Hanafan said. "Offensively we got some good looks and hit some shots which is really good for our confidence, and attacked the rim at times and made good moves, and we finished around the rim well."
Red Oak sophomore Olivia Boswell showed some life early for the Tigers as she would knock in a pair of threes to spark the 8-2 run for Red Oak. However, Clarinda would respond quickly with a 10-0 run to finish the quarter, as Amelia Hesse hit her own pair of threes.
"I pretty much know when they're going to go in, and I can feel when I'm on," Hesse said. "And it feels great to be in a rhythm."
"We just went out and stayed confident and stayed cool, ran our offense and just climbed back into it," Hanafan said. "It was good to see our response."
The Cardinals would never look back from there as they catapulted themselves to a 27-12 lead as Taylor Cole would hit a pair of buckets, and Hesse would sink one herself. But, more significant, the Tigers were held to just two second-quarter points.
"Just sitting back helps our defense, we've worked a lot of defense this week, and we've been trying to get that down solid to implement it tonight," Cole said.
Both Cole and Hesse, who have been the leading scorers this season for the Cardinals, would eclipse 10 points on the night as Cole finished with 16 and Hesse hit a fourth-quarter three to finish with 11. Jerzee Knight would also can a three-pointer in the third to join them in double-digits.
"Those three have worked really hard in the offseason, so it's good to see that they're getting some rewards off of it," Hanafan said. "Tonight all three of them put up their shots, shot confidently, and attacked the rim. This is the right time to start doing that so hopefully we can keep it going."
Red Oak would put some pressure on the Cardinals mounting a 10-5 run out of halftime in the third quarter, but Clarinda would respond with a 6-0 and 8-2 run late in the quarter, extending their lead 46-29 with a quarter to play. The Cardinals would follow that with an 11-1 run to seal their dominant 56-34 win.
"Give credit to these girls in the locker room because they've stayed the course even though things haven't gone exactly right," Hanafan said. "When you're building a program you have to learn to win a little bit and we're starting to do that."
Knight would join Cole and Hesse in double-digit points with 11 and snagged five rebounds, while Chloe Strait would come on in the second half to amount six points, while Aly Meier chipped in five. For Red Oak, Boswell would finish with a strong 19 points and six rebounds in the losing effort, while Payten Bass and Jadyin Lindsay finished with four points each.
You can catch the full video interviews with Taylor Cole, Amelia Hesse, and Head Coach Conner Hanafan below.