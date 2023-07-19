(Fort Dodge) -- Missouri Valley softball's first trip to state in 12 years ran into a buzzsaw on Tuesday.
The Lady Reds (29-4) gave 2A No. 2 Van Meter (35-5) a battle, but too many errors, a few missed opportunities early and stellar pitching from Van Meter ace Macy Blomgren did them in in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal.
"I'm really proud of the team effort," Missouri Valley head coach Rick Barker said. "The team went out competed, but at this level, those types of mistakes cost you. Our kids fought all seven innings. Losing is never easy."
The Bulldogs put on one run in the first and second innings, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
They did so on only six hits, but capitalized on four Missouri Valley errors, Including errors that scored runs in the first and second innings. The four errors didn't help the stellar pitching of Audrie Kohl, who struck out nine while scattering six hits and four earned runs across six innings.
"We've prided ourselves all year on helping (Kohl) with clean defense," Coach Barker said. "We haven't had a ton of errors all year. We fought through those and had a chance to compete. That's just a really good team we've played."
Van Meter's ace, Blomgren, made life tough on Missouri Valley batters. Blomgren struck out 15 while allowing only four hits on 94 pitches.
"She threw really hard," Barker said. "That screwball dropped, and she had a good rise ball. She had good placement on the ball. It took us awhile to track her down. We just couldn't rally."
Maya Contreraz and Hailey Ferris had doubles for the Lady Reds while Contreraz plated their only run. Brooklyn Lange and Emerson Anderson also accounted for hits.
Missouri Valley will end their season on Wednesday when they face West Monona in a consolation game at 1 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We'll be ready to play," Barker said. "This group is excited about being here. This crew won't hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves. They'll come back and respond."
View the full interview with Coach Barker below.