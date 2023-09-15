(Clarinda) -- After hanging around early, the Clarinda football team fell short against Class 2A no. 1 Van Meter at home Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-0) flexed their muscles and showcased why many view them as one the best in Class 2A, as they scored on seven of their eight drives, amassed 391 total offensive yards, and rolled their way to a 56-22 win over the Cardinals (2-2).
"We never quit and kept being resilient even when the scoring wasn't in our favor," Clarinda Co-Head Coach Roger Williams told KMA Sports. "Our guys came back in the second half and kept trying to score and got a couple drives going. We didn't quit fighting and that was what was impressive for me."
Van Meter struck first as they took a 14-0 lead after one quarter after forcing a couple of Clarinda punts while quarterback Austin Baumhover hooked up with Caleb Moore for a 30-yard touchdown, and Ben Gordon scored on the ground from 20 yards out with 17 seconds left in the quarter. But Clarinda would strike next as Karson Downey capped off a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ate up over eight-and-a-half minutes off the clock with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Downey would lead the Cardinals' offense with 117 yards and two touchdowns on 20 totes while hauling in three catches for 43 yards.
"Karson runs hard right up the gut and he'll try to run you over--we knew we could count in him doing that," said Williams. "Van Meter tried to shut down (Dominick Polsley) and they were keying on him, so Karson had a little more success this week. He was our go to guy tonight trying to get things going."
However, Van Meter got the last laugh in the first half, punching in two scores with roughly two minutes left in the second quarter as Gordon picked up his second rushing touchdown and Baumhover hooked up with Porter Doggett on a 49-yard touchdown, taking a 28-6 lead into halftime.
"We knew it was going to be tough on the edges and in open space with their skill guys and that's what hurt us," said Williams. "The big plays hurt us too. The score got kind of out of hand on us."
But Clarinda didn't give up and exchanged scoring drives with Van Meter on their opening two drives of the second half as Garrett Cole and Gordon found pay dirt for Van Meter. At the same time, Downey punched it in from five yards, and then Noah Harris hooked up with Karsten Beckel over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown, making it 42-22 early in the fourth.
"We thought we could have some success in the middle going down hill on them because we didn't want to get to the edges because that's where their speed for us," said Williams. "It worked for us but we had some mixed up coverages on defense and then we kind of took a step back mentally."
But, Van Meter would get the final two scores of the game as Gordon returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and Baumhover scampered in from seven yards out. Gordon led the Bulldogs offensive effort, including 160 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Baumhover completed seven of his eight passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while Caleb Moore caught three passes for 39 yards. For Clarinda, Harris finished the night going 8-for-10, 137 yards, and a touchdown while racking up 42 yards on 10 carries.
Now, Clarinda looks to get back above .500 on the season as they head to Interstate 35.
"We've had them in a district before, and they're usually tough, physical guys who play downhill," said Williams. "But, we think we have some guys that can compete with them. Our whole goal this year was to finish top-two in the district...and our goal is still attainable. We've just got to let the district know next week that we're still here."
Meanwhile, Van Meter will look to stay perfect next week against Clarke. You can check out the full interview with Williams below: