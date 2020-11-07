(Van Meter) -- The Underwood Eagles saw their football season come to a close Friday night with a 33-14 loss to Van Meter in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal.
The Eagles went toe-to-toe with the perennial small-class 11-man power, but were plagued in the second half by miscues and bad fortune.
"These games are fun because you love to be in these types of games at the end of the year," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "Obviously, when you come on the short end of things, that's regrettable.
The first quarter was a slobber-knocker with both teams finding the end zone on long, meticulous drives. Van Meter struck first on a 13-play 76-yard drive only for Underwood to follow suit with a 16-play, 81-yard possession that ended with a touchdown run from Hayden Goehring.
Van Meter regained the lead in the second quarter, but Underwood once again responded with a touchdown from Goehring to knot the contest at 14 heading into the half.
The turning point, though, came in the third quarter when Van Meter quarterback Jack Pettit found Ganon Archer for an eight-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to give the Bulldogs a 20-14 lead. The touchdown connection came after their defense forced an interception.
The tough sequence got tougher for Underwood on the ensuing kick when Van Meter managed to recover the onside kick and set themselves up in good field position. Petit eventually scored from six yards out to extend the lead to 26-14 late in the third quarter.
Underwood had an opportunity to trim the deficit to one possession early in the fourth quarter, but turned it over on downs. Van Meter added another touchdown for good measure and prevailed for the 33-14 victory and a sixth consecutive trip to the state semifinals.
The Bulldogs ran the ball early and often Friday with Petit and running back Dalten Van Pelt. Van Pelt was the premiere ball carrier with 176 yards and two scores on 34 totes. Petit also added 82 yards on the ground and a score to go along with his 103 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
"They are just really, really physical up front," Mechaelsen said. "They are very disciplined. I think they just wore us out a little bit at the end."
The victory moves Van Meter to 10-0 on the year. They will face South Central Calhoun Saturday, November 14th at 9 a.m.
The loss ends Underwood's season at 8-2. The Eagles' two losses in 2020 came at the hands of Van Meter and OABCIG -- the likely favorites to meet in the 1A championship game.
"I told the guys that I think we might be right there," Mechaelsen said. "I think we might be the third-best team in the state. I just couldn't be more proud of these guys."
Friday night also marked the final game of a senior class that went a combined 23-15 in their four years and made steady improvements each year after a two-win campaign their freshmen year. Some of those who donned the Underwood jersey for the final time include Brayden Wollan, Blake Hall, Quinn Kuck, Hayden Goehring and Chris Gardner.
"I told them at the end of the game that the goal is to leave the program in a better spot than it was when you came in," Mechaelsen said. "When they came in, we were 2-7. Now we are into the quarterfinals and standing toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state. It's going to be hard to replace some of the best players we've had ever had here, but I think we have a lot of talented youth on this team. The seniors have done a good job of instilling winning into our program."
The complete interview with Coach Mechaelsen can be viewed below.