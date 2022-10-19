(Van Meter) -- Van Meter's aggressive blocking ended Clarinda volleyball's impressive season in a regional semifinal Wednesday night on KMA 960.
Two days removed from a massive win over Hawkeye Ten rival Red Oak, the Cardinals had no answer for Van Meter in a 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 sweep.
"We're bummed to see it end," Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan said. "But I'm proud of how far we went and the milestones we reached. It was a tough night. We never got on a run. They had a big block, they were faster than we saw on film, and we couldn't find their holes."
The height of Van Meter's Abby Matt, Malia Kelly and Teya Speltz stifled Clarinda (16-16) throughout the night with multiple kills at the net and blocks on Clarinda's attack.
"Their block was hard to cover," Hanafan said. "We're small, but it seemed like we got blocked a lot more than usual. We just couldn't find holes in their defense."
Van Meter's height eventually wore on Clarinda, but the Cardinals started hot, scoring the first three points of the night.
"We talked about the energy we had against Red Oak and how we needed to carry it over," Hanafan said. "They had it. We just didn't have a lot of things go our way."
Van Meter (26-12) eventually composed themselves in the first set and cruised to a 25-14 win.
In set two, Clarinda stayed afloat but could never led after their initial 1-0 start. The Cardinals tied the set at 22, but Van Meter closed with the final three to take a 2-0 lead.
"It could have gone our way," Hanafan said. "That could have been a game changer because we didn't put a lot of pressure on them."
Van Meter had little trouble in the third set, cruising to a 25-15 win to complete the sweep, securing their spot in a Class 3A regional final against 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian on Tuesday.
Jerzee Knight led Clarinda's offense with eight kills. Addison Wagoner added six, Taylor Cole contributed five and Carsen Wellhausen posted four winners.
Senior Emmy Allbaugh handed out 18 assists and served two aces, and Brooke Brown eclipsed Clarinda's school record for single-season blocks.
The loss brings to an end a memorable season for Clarinda. They held their own in the Hawkeye Ten conference, notched rare wins over St. Albert and Red Oak and won their most matches since 2017.
"We had a lot of milestones and beat a lot of records," Hanafan said.
Two multi-year contributors -- Cole and Allbaugh -- donned the Clarinda jersey for the final time on Wednesday night.
"Taylor has always been super scrappy," Hanafan said. "That's going to be hard to replace because there's not a lot of players like that. Emmy is super scrappy on defense, has good hands, is smart and knows what to run."
The future is bright for Clarinda with several young pieces gaining experience this season.
"I'm really excited," Hanafan said. "I'm glad we could throw some freshmen out there. They'll be comfortable for next year."
