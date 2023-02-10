(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia (4-19) is moving on to the first round of Class 1A district action after a 72-28 blowout victory over Griswold (2-20) in the play-ins Friday.
“That was the most complete game we’ve played this year,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Levi Ettleman said. “We’ve had spurts all year, so it was really good to see that. Definitely the best we’ve shot the ball and the most unselfish we’ve played. That was really the overall theme of the whole game.”
Sophomore guard Wes Vana was the game’s leading scorer with 32 points.
“I wasn’t feeling good today, really, but I knew the shots started going in and I just kept shooting it,” Vana said.
The Panthers jumped out to an early 20-7 after one quarter and never relinquished it, charging further and further ahead thanks to hot shooting and transition offense.
Vana continued raining threes and getting to the rack for three-point plays en route to a career-high performance.
“You guys see it on the floor, but [Vana] was here at seven o’clock every morning shooting for 45 minutes, making 200 threes everyday,” Ettleman said. “He’s earned every shot he’s made and he works a lot harder than a lot of people do. It was fun to see that tonight.”
While Vana stole the show, the rest of the Panther squad shot at a high clip as well, sharing the basketball and boosting its confidence heading into the next round.
“I think if you watch our early games, you can see in the film that the ball really stopped and then the defense loaded up on us,” Ettleman said. “When we share it and move it and make the defense react to us, rather than penetrate gaps where there’s two or three people, things tend to go well and I think that’s what we saw tonight. We were pushing that pace and I thought Griswold got a little worn out there towards the end, so those gaps now aren’t two people, they’re bigger gaps that we can hit.”
With this win, Logan-Magnolia advances to round one of district play, where it will meet Corner Conference champion East Mills (19-3).
While the odds are undoubtedly stacked against the Panthers, they know that anything can happen in the postseason, especially with the shooting success they had Friday.
“[I want to see] a lot of what we saw tonight,” Ettleman said. “Move the ball, share it, we know that the shots aren’t gonna go in necessarily every night like that. Obviously they’re an experienced team and they have a really good guard… you don’t go 19-3 by accident, that’s earned. We’re just gonna go and fight. The kids have played hard all year, that’s never been a problem, so we’re gonna go fight like crazy and see what happens.”
East Mills will host Logan-Magnolia in Malvern Monday at 7 P.M.
View full video interviews with Vana and Ettleman below.