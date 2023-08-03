KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their 2023 All-State selections.

Ten KMAlanders were first-team choices: Jack Vanfossan (Underwood), Jaron Bleeker (Bishop Heelan), Ayden Schrunk (Sioux City North), Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Cal Heydon (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Ayden Hoag (LeMars), Brendan Monahan (St. Albert), Cade Sears (Harlan), Brecken Schossow (Sioux City East) and Garrett Luett (Underwood) were the first-team choices. 

Lenox's Walon Cook and Glenwood's Kayden Anderson were two of the KMAland second-team choices while Red Oak's Dawson Bond and Landon Couse were among the third-team nods.

Additionally, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Lance Clayburg was the a recipient of the Gary and Sandy Nyhus Leadership Award.

View the full list of All-State choices here and the list of KMAland picks below. 

FIRST TEAM

P: Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood (2A) 

P: Jaron Bleeker, JR, Bishop Heelan (3A)

P: Ayden Schrunk, JR, Sioux City North (4A) 

C: Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor (2A)

1B: Cal Heydon, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A)

1B: Ayden Hoag, JR. LeMars (3A) 

OF: Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert (1A) 

OF: Cade Sears, JR, Harlan (3A) '

OF: Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East (4A) 

UT: Garrett Luett, FR, Underwood (2A) 

SECOND TEAM

P: Mason King, SR, West Harrison (1A)

C: Walon Cook, SR, Lenox (1A)

C: Jax Theeler, SO, Sioux City East (4A) 

1B: Luke Woltmann, JR, Lewis Central (3A) 

3B: Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison (1A)

OF: Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison (1A) 

OF: Carter Putney, SO, Kuemper Catholic (2A) 

OF: Brady Baker, JR, Bishop Heelan (3A) 

OF: Cael Walrod, SO, Sioux City North (4A) 

UT: Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (3A) 

THIRD TEAM

P: Cael Hobbs, SR, St. Albert (1A)

P: Braydon Lincoln, SR, Abraham Lincoln (4A)

C: Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (1A)

C: Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur (2A) 

2B: Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (1A)

2B: Lincoln Colling, SR, Sioux City East (4A)

SS: Cal Jepsen, FR, Sioux City East (4A) 

OF: Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (1A) 

OF: Landon Couse, SR, Red Oak (2A)

OF: Tyler Huey, SR, Thomas Jefferson (4A) 

UT: Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A)

UT: Logan Sibenaller, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2A)

UT: Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (2A) 

UT: Stephen Leinen, SR, Harlan (3A) 

