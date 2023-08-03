(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their 2023 All-State selections.
Ten KMAlanders were first-team choices: Jack Vanfossan (Underwood), Jaron Bleeker (Bishop Heelan), Ayden Schrunk (Sioux City North), Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Cal Heydon (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Ayden Hoag (LeMars), Brendan Monahan (St. Albert), Cade Sears (Harlan), Brecken Schossow (Sioux City East) and Garrett Luett (Underwood) were the first-team choices.
Lenox's Walon Cook and Glenwood's Kayden Anderson were two of the KMAland second-team choices while Red Oak's Dawson Bond and Landon Couse were among the third-team nods.
Additionally, Coon Rapids-Bayard's Lance Clayburg was the a recipient of the Gary and Sandy Nyhus Leadership Award.
View the full list of All-State choices here and the list of KMAland picks below.
FIRST TEAM
P: Jack Vanfossan, JR, Underwood (2A)
P: Jaron Bleeker, JR, Bishop Heelan (3A)
P: Ayden Schrunk, JR, Sioux City North (4A)
C: Jaxon Schumacher, SR, Treynor (2A)
1B: Cal Heydon, FR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A)
1B: Ayden Hoag, JR. LeMars (3A)
OF: Brendan Monahan, SR, St. Albert (1A)
OF: Cade Sears, JR, Harlan (3A) '
OF: Brecken Schossow, SR, Sioux City East (4A)
UT: Garrett Luett, FR, Underwood (2A)
SECOND TEAM
P: Mason King, SR, West Harrison (1A)
C: Walon Cook, SR, Lenox (1A)
C: Jax Theeler, SO, Sioux City East (4A)
1B: Luke Woltmann, JR, Lewis Central (3A)
3B: Koleson Evans, SR, West Harrison (1A)
OF: Sage Evans, SR, West Harrison (1A)
OF: Carter Putney, SO, Kuemper Catholic (2A)
OF: Brady Baker, JR, Bishop Heelan (3A)
OF: Cael Walrod, SO, Sioux City North (4A)
UT: Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood (3A)
THIRD TEAM
P: Cael Hobbs, SR, St. Albert (1A)
P: Braydon Lincoln, SR, Abraham Lincoln (4A)
C: Shane Helmick, JR, Moravia (1A)
C: Kale Rockhold, JR, Central Decatur (2A)
2B: Grady Jeppesen, JR, Riverside (1A)
2B: Lincoln Colling, SR, Sioux City East (4A)
SS: Cal Jepsen, FR, Sioux City East (4A)
OF: Michael Turner, SR, Tri-Center (1A)
OF: Landon Couse, SR, Red Oak (2A)
OF: Tyler Huey, SR, Thomas Jefferson (4A)
UT: Lance Clayburg, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1A)
UT: Logan Sibenaller, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2A)
UT: Dawson Bond, SR, Red Oak (2A)
UT: Stephen Leinen, SR, Harlan (3A)