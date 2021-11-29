(Council Bluffs) -- Versatile standout William Devine is set to take his talents to Iowa Western for his next stop.
The Lewis Central senior has spent his career moving around the field where his team most needs him. At the next level, Devine’s natural position – goalkeeper – will come into play.
“(Iowa Western head coach) Mike Brown was my head coach when I played club soccer in Council Bluffs,” Devine said. “We already have some pretty strong connections. I’ve been following Iowa Western for a long time now.”
Devine was one of the top scorers for the Titans this past spring, finishing his junior season with 11 goals and 10 assists in 14 games played.
“They’re a very, very good team,” Devine continued about Iowa Western. “Just getting the opportunity, being a local, to play there is amazing to me. Their culture is another thing that stands out to me. From what I’ve seen, Iowa Western does a great job of keeping the culture there and the team together. I love it.”
While Devine figures to focus primarily on goalkeeping at the next level, his versatility to play anywhere on the field had to stand out to prospective college recruiters.
“I’ve been a goalkeeper all my years in club, but for high school as a freshman I started as a midfielder,” Devine said. “My availability with my feet – on the ball and off the ball – is something not a lot of goalkeepers have around here. My foot skills were developed at an early age, and that helped me advance.”
Listen to much more from Devine on his college decision from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.