(Mount Ayr) -- After a dominant opening three weeks, Mount Ayr looks to carry that momentum into a Class A District 7 clash with AHSTW.
The Mount Ayr Raiders (3-0) offensively have averaged 42.6 points per game while giving up just an average nine, but will meet up with an equally dominant AHSTW Vikings (3-0) squad this Friday.
Coming into Friday, Mount Ayr Head Coach Ryan Victor's squad is sailing high after a 41-15 victory over the Riverside Bulldogs (0-3).
"Obviously any win is a good win, but it was a good way to start off district play," Victor told KMA Sports. "Because Riverside is a physical, well coached football team and we knew they were going to bring that in. It was good to be in some of the situations they put us in, and I thought we reacted well to some of that adversity."
A big part of the Raiders' victory was a strong showing from senior running back Braydon Pierson, who racked up 112 yards and three touchdowns, averaging eight yards per carry.
"He's versatile kid, we were able throw the ball to him and hand it off to him, and we thought our offensive line responded well to Riverside's physicality," said Victor. "The nice thing about Braydon is if you give him a crease, he can pop that thing and does a good job of finishing runs and breaking tackles."
Second-year starting quarterback Jaixen Frost also contributed through the air completing 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, along with one interception. The senior also added 19 yards on the ground on six carries, but Victor says Frost's ability to extend plays has made their offense more versatile.
"He does a great job of keeping his eyes downfield and so that allows our receivers to get back open if they weren't and gives us another shot to keep the ball in our hands," said Victor.
Drew Ehlen caught both of Frost's touchdown passes for 63 yards, Pierson added 32 receiving yards on three receptions, and Jaydon Knight caught four for 49 yards.
"We feel like we have a lot of kids that are dangerous when they get the ball in their hands, and that allows us to be balanced," said Victor. "Right now, everything is working for us so far."
On the defensive side, the Raiders stifled the Bulldogs' rushing attack allowing just 32 yards on 21 carries. That was partly thanks to Knight, who led the defense with six tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. However, Victor says Knight's contributions go beyond the stat sheet.
"He really understands what we want to do on defense, so that's the nice thing about having him out there is that he can get guys in spots if they're possibly lined up wrong," said Victor. "He does a great job of reading his keys, and then his motor -- that's probably the biggest thing is that dude plays hard the entire time and he' got a nose for the football."
Tyler Martin and Tate Dugan also picked up sacks on the night. However, they will be up for one of their biggest challenges this season as they face off against a red-hot AHSTW team that is coming off a 28-0 win over Southwest Valley.
"They're going to be big and physical and obviously they're well coached -- they're going to limit mistakes and try to take advantage of your mistakes," said Victor. "It's exciting to be able to have this in week four because it's a good measuring stick to see where we are as a ball club."
Victor says remaining disciplined and rallying to the football will be crucial to success Friday night on the KMA Video Stream, where Nick Stavas and Jan Harris will have the call.
You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Ryan Victor below.