(Tarkio) -- A well-rounded lineup that is ready to compete has led to early success for the East Atchison girls track team.
The most recent of those successes came in Rock Port, where the Wolves won the Blue Jay Relays with 116 points.
"I think we're doing pretty good," said Coach Joe Unternahrer. "We've already had three meets because of the weather. But all things considered, I'm happy with the way the girls are performing."
The Wolves entered this year's season riding high after a third-place performance at last year's Class 1 State Meet. Many pieces from last year's squad returned to the lineup this year and have shined for Coach Unternahrer in many roles.
"The girls are willing to compete," he said. "They do their best and try to do better than last time."
Their versatility has been of particular interest to Coach Unternahrer this season.
"We might not be the fastest," he said. "But we have girls that are diverse in what they can run. We're maybe not scoring first or second in every event, but we can certainly place and collect points that way."
Sophomore Tommi Martin is a prime example of the Wolves' versatility. Martin has excelled in the 800 and javelin this year. Her recent showings in the javelin have turned heads after beating Stanberry's Lexi Craig -- the defending state runner-up -- in Rock Port on Tuesday. Martin's best javelin toss of 119-00.50 feet puts her No. 2 on the KMAland Leaderboard.
"Tommi is a strong athlete," Coach Unternahrer said. "And she's willing to put in the extra time to improve on the little details. She wants to see who she has to compete against and beat."
Teammate Elizabeth Schlueter is also on the KMAland Leaderboard with the No. 5 300 hurdle time (51.83).
Claire and Sophia joined Tommi and Schlueter on the Wolves' winning 4x400 in Rock Port while Grace Oswald has also contributed to their relay success. And Payton Woodring has posted strong performances in the jumps, including her championship leap at Rock Port.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how the girls come along as we get into the season."
The Wolves have a busy week, highlighted by Friday's Indian Relays in Tarkio.
Coach Unternahrer hopes his team can use Friday's home meet and Tuesday's Tiger Relays to get their feet under them and propel themselves towards a strong finish.
"I'd like to see us keep improving," he said. "I always tell them it's not how we start. It's how we finish. We'll keep steadily improving every day. Hopefully, we're competing at our best by conference, district and state time."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from the Indian Relays on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Unternahrer below.