(KMAland) -- A trio of standouts on the offensive side are honored today with our announcement of the KMAland Offensive Players of the Year.
CAM’s Lane Spieker did anything and everything on his way to a dominant season. Riverside quarterback Austin Kremkoski helped the Bulldogs put together one of their finest seasons in years. And Abraham Lincoln signal-caller Lennx Brown was consistent and efficient in helping the Lynx soar above .500.
Those three take our top offensive honor of the football season. These are their stories:
Class 8-Man Offensive Player of the Year – Lane Spieker, Junior, CAM
While Kremkoski and Brown were dual-threats on the offensive side, Spieker proved to be a triple-threat. The junior star ranked fourth in Class 8-Player with 2,882 all-purpose yardage and seventh with 2,341 total offensive yards.
“The line did a great job blocking all year,” Spieker told KMA Sports. “I didn’t get touched much at the line of scrimmage, and after every game I felt pretty good. The line did a great job and everything went well.”
Working in CAM’s fast-paced and unique offense, Spieker rushed for 1,753 yards, threw for 408 and received for 180 while accounting for 43 offensive touchdowns (6th in 8-Player).
“I was just kind of going to do whatever I was told,” Spieker said. “I just wanted to win and do my job. We didn’t make it as far as we wanted to, but we all had the same goal going in. We were going to do whatever it took to win.”
Behind Spieker, the Cougars had one of their best seasons in school history, advancing as far as any other team before them. They won their first nine games before a 30-28 state quarterfinal loss to Fremont-Mills.
Spieker allowed for a look-ahead to next fall when he and seven other juniors will be aiming for the program’s first Dome trip.
“That’s always been the goals since we got to high school,” he said. “I think being seniors will really push us next year, and we’ll have the right mindset going into the season.”
Full interview:
Previous 8-Man Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2019: Skyler Schultes, Audubon
2018: Drake Johnson, Stanton
2017: Thomas Hensley, CAM
2016: Jake Danner, Ar-We-Va
2015: Josh Hopkins, East Mills
Class A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year – Austin Kremkoski, Junior, Riverside
Kremkoski’s success drove plenty of team success. In reality, it was the most team success the Riverside program has seen in a generation.
The Bulldogs went 8-2 to equal their highest win total in 19 years.
“We all came together and played as a team,” Kremkoski said. “It’s a great feeling. You can just tell the community loves it.”
Following a strong sophomore campaign, Kremkoski was even better as a junior. He threw for 1,575 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 490 yards and eight more scores. His 30 offensive touchdowns led KMAland small school teams.
“I was nervous and worried about not living up to my sophomore year,” Kremkoski said. “I just came in with the mindset to go out there and play football the way I know how.”
One of the most thrilling victories of the season was Riverside’s come-from-behind 26-24 victory over Lawton-Bronson in the second round of the Class A playoffs. The victory included a late game-winning drive from Kremkoski.
“We just came to the sideline and nobody was losing it or anything,” Kremkoski said. “We knew we had to go down and score, and we stayed calm and did it.”
Full interview:
Previous A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2019: Tyler Moen, Atlantic
**The Offensive Player of the Year first split to A/1A/2A and 3A/4A last season.
Class 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year – Lennx Brown, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Brown is yet another quarterback that helped to lead a program-wide turnaround this season. The senior standout accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns in leading the Lynx to their first winning season in 10 years.
“I’m very proud of the year we had,” Brown said. “In the past, we were a team that won one or two games, but we were able to turn that around and have a winning record.”
AL went 5-3 this season to mark their most wins in seven years. Brown had plenty to do with it, throwing for 1,064 yards and 10 touchdowns against just three interceptions. His 131.0 rating led all KMAland passers in 3A/4A with at least 120 attempts.
“This year, we all put in the work,” Brown noted. “We put our best foot forward at all times and made sure to work our hardest.”
Brown wasn’t just a passer, either, as he rushed for 584 yards and 11 touchdowns. His total offensive yardage of 1,657 ranked 10th in Class 4A and second in KMAland 3A/4A.
“My whole life I’ve been playing football,” Brown added. “It finally came together this year.”
Full interview:
Previous Class 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2019: Zach Carr, Glenwood
Previous 11-Man Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2018: Max Duggan, Lewis Central
2017: Nick Foss, Harlan
2016: Chase Shiltz, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
2015: Chase Shiltz, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
**The Offensive Player of the Year first split to A/1A/2A and 3A/4A last season.
Previous KMAland Player of the Year Winners
2014: Ben Wellman, Tri-Center
2013: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our award choices.