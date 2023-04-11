(Tabor) -- One season removed from qualifying for the state tournament, Fremont-Mills boys golf returns an experienced squad that has already found success in the 2023 season.
The Knights won a triangular meet against Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center in their season debut before taking down Southwest Valley in a dual to start the season undefeated.
“I’m really proud of the boys and what they’ve done so far,” Fremont-Mills head coach Greg Ernster said. “The work that they put in during the offseason is showing so I’m really excited to keep the season going.”
Senior Caden Blackburn is leading the charge for Fremont-Mills, firing a 41 and 45 in the Knights’ two meets thus far.
Blackburn’s improvement from last year to this year is already evident.
“[Blackburn] was our No. 5 guy all last year, but he put in a lot of time in the offseason,” Ernster said. “He goes to a swing coach, he’s gone to a couple camps and he’s just done a really good job. [He’s really good] at getting off the tee box. He does a good job of putting himself in good positions… we’re really excited about what he can do going forward.”
Blackburn is just one of five returning starters for Fremont-Mills, as Cooper Marvel, JT Mahaney, Owen Thornton and Tucker Stille are all back on the links for the Knights.
With so much golf experience amongst the team, Fremont-Mills is focusing on fine tuning the critical parts of golf, including their game around the greens.
“We just talk about putting and short game,” Ernster said. “We gotta be able to get up and down. We always say ‘three-putts suck.’ We don’t wanna three-putt, so we focus a lot on putting. The rest of the game will kind of take care of itself. You’re only gonna tee-off nine or 18 times. We just want to be able to read the greens and really focus on not three-putting.”
The Knights qualified for state as a team in 2022, but fell just one stroke shy of Sidney in the Corner Conference championship tournament. This season, Fremont-Mills is on a mission to get that stroke back.
“At Fremont-Mills, our goals will never change,” Ernster said. “We wanna win conference titles and we wanna make state and try to win it. We think we have a legitimate chance to win the conference, but Sidney’s gonna be very tough again. We’re gonna have our work cut out for us.”
With a whopping five 18-hole tournaments on the regular season schedule, the Knights figure to be well prepared for an eventual postseason run.
“For us, I just think it’s very important to play 18 holes,” Ernster said. “You can’t go into [18-hole tournaments] having never done it before. We have three 18-hole meets this week, which will be very tough and challenging for our kids, but it’ll be the best thing for them.”
Given the short nature of the Spring sports season, the Knights will look to remain focused on improving their game and lowering their scores in preparation for postseason action.
“In my opinion, we’re gonna have to have a kid show up and shoot in the 70s,” Ernster said. “Some of the kids are gonna have to play out of their minds when it comes time to do it, but as long as we’re being consistent right now, I think that when the time does come, we’re gonna have a chance to do something crazy.”
Fremont-Mills will travel to Shenandoah to compete in the Mustang Invitational Tuesday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Ernster from Tuesday’s KMA Sports Feature.