(Bedford) -- Bedford football is carrying high expectations into the 2023 season, which officially begins on Friday night at Moravia.
“We lost some guys, but we return a good amount of guys and have a really huge junior class this year,” Coach Jeremy Nally told KMA Sports. “We expect a lot of those guys to be contributors.”
Between the junior and senior classes, the Bulldogs count 29 total athletes, including a slew of returnees from last year’s 5-4 state playoff team.
“We have Silas Walston that played some defensive end and running back last year,” Nally said. “Conner Nally played a little quarterback and middle linebacker for us, Izaak Dukes played nose tackle and Garrison Motsinger got a start late in the second half of the season and played defensive back for us. He ended up with six interceptions. And Graham Godsey is returning and played a bit here and there last year.”
The Bulldogs will replace their quarterback, several top receivers and three of their top five tacklers, but Coach Nally feels there is plenty of momentum in the program with the rising numbers.
“I would say the thing I feel the best about this team is that we get to have a good look every day in practice,” he said. “That junior class — there’s almost 20 kids there. We’re able to go against kids who really push each other, and there are some spots that are still up in the air this week. We won’t know who is starting until things shake out through the week.”
Bedford opens up their season with a trip to Moravia, which started their 2023 year last Friday with a 32-27 win over Boyer Valley.
“Their quarterback (Shane Helmick) is really, really good,” Nally said. “He throws the ball all over. His receivers go and get it, and they’ve got a couple fast kids. They run really good route combos, and we’re going to have to stay disciplined, stay home and don’t come up thinking he’s going to run. I’ve seen many times on tape he points his finger in the air, and that receiver turns it up and they go deep.”
When it comes to slowing down Helmick and his receiving corps, Nally stresses the importance of putting some pressure on him.
“If we can get some pressure with our front three, I like our chances,” he said. “The longer you have to cover someone, the harder it becomes. I don’t know if we’ll be able to stop them completely, but I think we can slow them down by getting some pressure on him and making him think a little.”
Tanner Peterman will have reports for KMA Sports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the Week 1 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.
Check out the full interview with Coach Nally in the audio file below.