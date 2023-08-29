(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock took care of business with a dominant 40-8 win over Southern this past Friday night, opening up what should be another strong season.
“We saw some really good stuff,” Eagles head coach Mitch Roberts told KMA Sports. “We’re trying to figure out some guys to replace some of the kids we lost last year that were major producers on offense and defense. I thought some of those kids stepped up.”
The Eagles won’t lack in depth this season, according to Coach Roberts, who says they did play Friday night without a couple of their usual rotation players. Senior quarterback Sloan Pelican was available and showed his veteran abilities, throwing for 134 yards, rushing for 38 and accounting for three offensive scores.
In addition, senior Chase VanWinkle (29 yards receiving, 48 yards rushing), junior Casen Dalinghaus (54 yards receiving), sophomores Hayden Gravatt (58 yards rushing) and Brody Koehler (45 yards receiving) and freshman Wyatt Fulton (21 yards rushing) contributed at least 21 yards of offense.
“They performed well,” Coach Roberts said. “We’re trying to have more of a balanced attack. We missed a couple big plays that I thought we probably should have had, but it’s still that first week still trying to figure stuff out.”
The defense also showed well with VanWinkle leading the way in finishing with 11.0 tackles while senior Zac Hawley had eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Rowen Benham had 2.5 sacks, and Koehler and Dalinghaus had one interception apiece in the victory.
“(Hawley) had a really good game,” Roberts said. “Really, our whole defensive line did a really did job. A lot of pressure on the quarterback, and we came away with a couple sacks, forced a couple turnovers and really played well.”
With one test down, Johnson-Brock now prepares for a step up with fellow 1-0 Weeping Water coming to town. The Indians were impressive 38-12 winners over Palmyra this past Friday.
“They’re a really good football team,” Coach Roberts said. “I think they present some challenges for us. Their running back is talented and very hard to tackle. He’s got speed and power.”
Senior Sayler Rhodes had 140 yards rushing and a pair of scores in the win while senior quarterback Riggs Wilson rushed for 91 yards, passed for 47 and had a touchdown of each. The defense also caught the eye of Coach Roberts.
“They fly around,” he said. “Scouting them, they’re aggressive, they take chances and like to put pressure on you. We’re really going to have to clean up some stuff this week in practice.”
Senior Brayden Harms had a massive game on defense against Palmyra, totaling 18 tackles and adding 3.0 tackles for loss. Wilson (1 INT) and Rhodes (1 FR) also helped turn the Panthers over.
“We’re going to need better execution,” Roberts said. “Communicating on some of our blocking stuff and reducing our penalties are going to be huge. I was happy with the way we won the turnover margin, and that is something that is going to be a major factor in a game like this.”
Kent Larsen will have reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Hear all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Roberts in the audio file below.