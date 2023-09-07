(Tecumseh) -- The youth that once made up the Johnson County Central football roster is starting to pay major dividends.
The Thunderbirds (2-0) have equaled the win total of the 2022 and 2021 teams and surpassed the 2020 squad with just two weeks gone in the season.
“We’re right where we want to be at this point in time,” Johnson County Central head football coach Ryan Haughton told KMA Sports. “We’re very happy with the way we’ve been playing. We’ve stayed healthy and executed well, and we’ve got a lot of juniors and seniors that have played since they were freshmen. Our experience is pretty good.”
Johnson County Central’s victories in the first two weeks have hardly been your run-of-the-mil performances, as they’ve dominated Mead and Conestoga by a combined 100-22 score.
“We feel like we’re starting to turn the corner,” Coach Haughton added. “The kids are more mature with how they handle practice preparation, the workouts and the whole ball of wax. It’s just been a little bit better to start the season off here.”
Coach Haughton points to leaders in both the senior and junior class, including seniors Wyatt Ludemann, Terry Trew, Sergio Valles and Jovany Cabrales-Pena and juniors Nolan Wellensiek, Keegan Jones and Jackson Haughton.
“They’re just more comfortable with each other and more comfortable on the field,” Coach Haughton said. “Offensively, we’re averaging 50 points per game, and it’s good to see our defense playing well. We only gave up six points (in Week 2) and 16 in Week 1 in which all of them came in the last four minutes of the game. Our defense, overall, has been playing really well. Anytime you can play good defense and take that on the road, you’re going to win some ball games.”
Johnson County Central runs into their most difficult test this Friday night when they play Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0) at Peru State’s Oak Bowl.
“They’re tough,” Coach Haughton said. “They’re going to be a very good team, and they spread the ball around on you. They throw it around and make you defend every square inch of the football field. They’re just very multiple on offense.”
The Knights have also been dominant in their two wins over Freeman (40-8) and Palmyra (62-26). Senior quarterback Nolan Beccard has been explosive with 273 yards passing, 301 yards rushing and 11 offensive touchdowns.
“He doesn’t make mistakes,” Haughton said. “You’re going to have to put some pressure on him to get his feet moving a little bit. When he gets comfortable back there, he is going to complete passes, and that’ll be a big focus for us this week, trying to come up with packages to apply some pressure on him.”
In addition, Coach Haughton says they plan to continue to place a major emphasis on the third phase of the game.
“I think special teams could play a big part in this game when both teams are pretty even across the board,” he said. “If one team can outshine the other in special teams, maybe get a kick return or anytime a team blocks a punt that team goes on to win 70% of the time. We’re going to really push that hard this week. It’s an area of the game we need to win. We need to be better there and put a lot of focus on it.”
