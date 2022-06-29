(Carroll) -- The 2022 softball season has been a tale of two seasons for the Kuemper Catholic program.
If things go how Coach Erin Bohlmann wants, their postseason will resemble the regular season's second half.
The Knights opened the year with a rough 3-9 start, but they've since gone 10-4 to bring their record to 19-13. Their 14-4 record in Hawkeye Ten action was good enough for a runner-up finish in the conference behind Creston.
"I was excited going into the season," Bohlmann said. "We had a great season last year, and we came back with seven seniors this year. It's been a fun year."
Bohlmann attributes her team's sluggish start to a tough schedule and inconsistent play.
"We had a slow start, but then we hit our stride and found our groove," she said. "The bottom of our order is coming around. And the seniors have stepped into a leadership role. They know it's now or never."
The senior leadership set the stage for the Knights' second-half turnaround.
"Softball is a game of psychology," Bohlmann said. "As we experienced success, that's what turned it around. Their confidence grew, and we knew we could make a good run."
The senior-heavy Kuemper lineup hits .307, led by Jordan Schwabe. Schwabe hits .424/.459/.667 with a team-high 34 RBI and three homers.
"She can hit for power and is consistent about getting on base," Bohlmann said. "She leads by action. She hits the cover off the ball but acts like that's expected of her. I like that."
Kenzie Schon has also been a powerful force with a .371/.460/.557 line, 30 RBI and three homers.
"She can knock down any ball that comes her way," Bohlmann said about Schon. "She's a strong hitter. When she's up to bat, I scoot back because she's such a powerful hitter."
Fellow seniors Hailey Ostrander (.314/.357/.381), Kenadee Loew (.310/.360/.430) and Kamryn Venner (.277/.317/.404) have also been vital cogs in the offense, as have sophomores Kaylie Diercksen (.333/.387/.406) and Melinda Schaefer (.310/.373/.350) and Kaci Peter (.190/.284/.226), and junior Alexis Diercksen (.275/.353/.308).
Venner has been their go-to pitcher. The senior has a 13-5 record, 2.75 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings of work this year.
"She's got a great spin on the ball," Bohlmann said. "And she has a great softball IQ."
Classmate Chloe Venteicher has also seen time in the circle when Venner gets a rest. Venteicher has a 6-8 record, 5.15 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 innings.
"They're both cool, calm and collected," Bohlmann said about her pitching combo.
The Knights are a candidate for some postseason noise. They begin that quest on Friday against Earlham in a Class 2A Region 4 bout.
The 2022 postseason marks the second consecutive year Kuemper and Earlham will clash in an elimination setting. Earlham eliminated the Knights last year with a 6-3 win en route to a state runner-up finish.
However, this year's Earlham team is currently 12-19.
"We owe them a victory," Bohlmann said. "They're not quite as strong as last year. We need to keep hitting the ball hard early and often. The key to our success is when we keep putting runs up. We'll work on routine things. At this point in the season, you've done everything. You just have to brush up on things."
Check out the full interview with Coach Bohlmann below.