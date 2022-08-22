(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad.
The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We had a lot of kids come in and put some good work in over the summer. We’re going to be solid up front with most of our line coming back and a lot of skill guys coming back.”
Senior Kent Elliott enters his fourth year of starting and leads a large senior class that also returns quarterback Maddox Anderson and two-way stars Michael Turner and Holden Skow.
“It starts up front with (Elliott),” Schroder said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure on him to (be a leader), and he has accepted that role. He has kind of run with it.”
Elliott is hardly alone in returning up front with fellow seniors Cameron Holben, Trevor Haggerty and Morgan Andersen also helping to provide the push for Turner, who rushed for 1,063 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 146 carries a season ago.
Anderson, after taking over for Turner under center, completed 62.3% of his passes and threw for 687 yards and six touchdowns with Skow grabbing 23 receptions for 408 yards and four scores.
Defensively, Skow had four interceptions and is the team’s top-returning tackler with 37.5 while senior Owen Ward (36.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL), Turner (29.5 tackles), sophomore Carter Kunze (23.0 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Elliott (21.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL) and senior Tanner Nelson (21.0 tackles) are other key returnees on the defensive side.
With all of the returning talent in tow, Coach Schroder is excited to see what they can do against an Underwood squad that looked good despite taking a 35-20 loss to KMA Sports 4A No. 1 Lewis Central this past Thursday. The Eagles were ranked No. 2 in the KMA Sports 1A preseason state poll.
“I see why (they) wanted to go play Lewis Central,” Schroder said. “They got a nice feel for how the team is going to be this year. I thought they performed very well. They looked pretty stingy. This game for us is like last week for them.
“They’re a really good team. They have some great athletes and are big up front. We’re always excited about (playing Underwood). It’s a rivalry game. The kids know each other really well, and it challenges us right out of the gate. We’re excited.”
Even if Underwood dropped their opener to the Titans, there were plenty of positives, including 506 yards of offense. That included 302 total yards from senior Alex Ravlin.
“They’re big and strong, and they’ve got some real good guys up there,” Schroder added. “We’ve got to do our best to hang with them up front. Try to control the line of scrimmage. They’ve got playmakers like always, and we all know what (Ravlin) is capable of. We’ve just got to do what we do really well, and we’re going to try to play fast like we always do.”
John Tiarks will be in Neola on Friday, providing reports from the Underwood/Tri-Center matchup. Listen to all of KMA’s Week 1 coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday from 6:15 to midnight.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Schroder linked below.