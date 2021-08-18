(Mount Ayr) -- A familiar face to the KMAland football scene has resurfaced in a head coaching role that he coins as "hard to pass up."
Ryan Victor, a former head coach at Missouri Valley, inherits a Mount Ayr program previously led by Derek Lambert, who resigned after the 2020 season.
"When the opportunity to be a head coach again came in Mount Ayr, I thought it would be a great opportunity for myself and my family," Victor said. "I knew the type of tradition and pride they have down here. It was a great opportunity for us and hard to pass up."
Victor led the Big Reds to a 27-47 record from 2010 to 2017 and went 17-11 in his final three seasons before stepping down to spend time with his family.
"It was refreshing," Victor said about stepping away. "It reignited the fire. I had the opportunity to get myself right mentally. Also, my wife and I had our fourth child. I was excited to get back."
His hiatus was short-lived, though, as Victor returned in 2019 as an assistant under head coach Rick Barker.
"Football is my love," he said.
Victor spent the past 11 years in the Missouri Valley School District, which made the decision to leave bittersweet.
"It was exciting to go on a new adventure," he said. "But it was heartbreaking because we were leaving behind people that were a big part of our life."
The love for Missouri Valley meant Victor wasn't just going to jump at any head coaching gig.
"I wasn't really looking," he said. "If we were going to leave, I wanted to make sure that we were moving to a place that was a great situation."
Victor feels his time in Harrison County prepared him for his second stint as a head coach.
"I took that job when I was 28 years old, and I followed a great head coach (Brian Knott)," he said. "It's not my job to come in and try to change things, but build on what they (Lambert & former Coach Delwyn Showalter) built. That's the one big thing I took away from my time at Missouri Valley."
Victor's teams at Missouri Valley loved to pound the rock. And while Victor might have changed some since his last stint as a head coach, he says running the football will still be his main philosophy.
"I'm a run-first guy, so that won't change," he said. "I'm a 1990s' era Nebraska kid, so we are going to run the ball."
That doesn't mean he won't find a way to utilize playmaking quarterback Jaixen Frost, though. Frost led the Raiders to a 7-2 record and a district championship in 2020.
"We've always done a good job of putting guys in positions we are good at," he said. "We are trying to run the rock and use our skills to get in space. How we do that will look different. These guys are very athletic kids. He (Jaixen) is not the only one. That's what got me excited."
Rather than reinventing the wheel, Coach Victor hopes to build on the foundation set by the coaches that came before him at Mount Ayr.
"An ideal season would be to establish what we want as a program," he said. "Success is defined in many different ways. I want to get that base established. Wins and losses will come, but what we do as a program is important to me."
Mount Ayr opens its season on August 27th at Nodaway Valley. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Victor.