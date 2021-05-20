(Des Moines) -- Check out the latest video interviews with KMAland medalists from the opening day of the 2021 StateTrack & Field Championships in Des Moines.
4X800 METER RELAY
Video with Mount Ayr boys third-place 4x800 meter relay:
CLASS 1A 3000 & FIELD EVENTS
Video with Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center, Lane Spieker and Molly Venteicher of CAM, Paton-Churdan's Danielle Hoyle & Bedford's Emily Baker:
CLASS 2A/3A 400 METER DASH & THROWS
Interviews with state champion Brayden Wollan, Chris Gardner & Will McLaughlin.
CLASS 2A/3A 4X800 METER RELAY
Interviews with top four finishers from Harlan girls, Underwood boys and Treynor boys:
CLASS 2A/3A FIELD EVENTS (PART 1)
Interviews with Clarinda's Michael Shull, Underwood's Zoe Rus and Shenandoah's Sara Morales:
CLASS 2A/3A 3000 METER RUN
Videos with Clarinda's Mayson Hartley and Glenwood's Emma Hughes: