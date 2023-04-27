(Plattsmouth) -- A huge third inning and a complete-game shutout from pitcher Gabe Villamonte led the Plattsmouth Blue Devils (15-3) to a 7-0 victory over the Platte Valley Patriots (13-7) Thursday.
“Just coming into the game, we knew it was gonna be tough,” Plattsmouth head coach Jim Olsen said. “[Platte Valley] has a really good team. They’ve got some athletes. We knew it would be a battle and we knew we’d have to play pretty well if we were gonna have a chance to win.”
Villamonte’s shutout took just 77 pitches, as he struck out five batters and only allowed three hits.
“It was one of my better games, I’ll say that,” Villamonte said. “I had good movement, good off-speed, good junk pitches and a good fastball. I had control of all of them. I found the umpire’s strike zone, saw that he liked the corner spot and I just kept hitting it. [Platte Valley] was frustrated with that spot so I just kept hitting it with a curveball.
On top of his stellar performance on the mound, Villamonte went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI.
“With my hitting, I’ve been going in and getting in some extra work and I’m hitting the ball well, so I’m pretty happy about it,” Villamonte said.
After both teams went scoreless through the first two frames, Plattsmouth’s offense got rolling in the third.
The inning started with an RBI base hit from Ethan Walker to drive in Kyler Lamb, who singled to lead off. Walker then scored on a wild pitch two batters later, before two more Patriot errors allowed the Blue Devils to plate another pair of runs, making it 4-0 Plattsmouth.
Villamonte continued mowing down Platte Valley batters as the game progressed.
“[Villamonte] really has been solid this year,” Olsen said. “He doesn't throw 85 or anything like that, but he mixes up his pitches, he has good command of the strike zone, he didn’t walk anybody and he chipped in with a couple hits today. He’s got the demeanor for big games, we’ve got a few guys like that on our staff, but he doesn’t really let things bother him.”
Offensively, Plattsmouth’s work on the base paths gave the Patriots fits, as another run scored on a fielder’s choice thanks to great awareness from baserunner Eli Horner to give the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead after five innings.
“It makes my job easier because they’re thinking on the bases,” Olsen said. “You don’t always have to tell them ‘run here, run there.’ They’re always trying to take that extra base. If we were gonna talk about some of our strengths, baserunning would definitely be one of them.”
In the bottom of the 6th, Plattsmouth put the nail in Platte Valley’s coffin, tacking on two more runs with back-to-back RBI singles from Horner and Villamonte.
Horner finished with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, Gage Olsen went 1-1 and scored two runs for the Blue Devils, while Ethan Walker closed the night 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Three different pitchers saw the mound for Platte Valley. The starter, Emerick Hegwood, went 2 ⅓ innings, throwing 46 pitches and allowing four earned runs. Braxton Wentworth and Cody Pluta pitched in relief.
This win marks the 15th of the season for Plattsmouth. Now on a seven-game tear and fresh off a top-10 victory Thursday, the Class C No. 3 Blue Devils remain focused.
“The mentality stays the same,” Olsen said. “We didn’t really set a ton of goals at the beginning of the year, except we wanna be 2-0 in districts because that gives us a chance to get to state. We’ve got some things set up to where we’ve got a chance to do that, but you gotta play the games. You gotta play every game hard, so those are kind of goals and hopefully we can get these guys there.”
Plattsmouth is back on the diamond Friday for a road game against Omaha South.
Click below to view full video interviews with Villamonte and Olsen.