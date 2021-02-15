(KMAland) -- Nine regional teams are ranked in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.
Wisconsin is ranked No. 1 while Nebraska stayed put at fourth. The complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold.
AVCA Top 25
1. Wisconsin
2. Texas
3. Kentucky
4. Nebraska
5. Minnesota
6. Baylor
7. Utah
8. Penn State
9. Florida
10. Washington
11. Purdue
12. BYU
13. Notre Dame
14. Louisville
15. UCLA
16. Georgia Tech
17. Washington State
18. San Diego
19. Pittsburgh
20. Creighton
Western Kentucky
22. Oregon
23. Stanford
24. Marquette
25. Missouri
RV: 26. Michigan, 27. Ohio State, 31. Kansas State, 34. Illinois