College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Nine regional teams are ranked in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings. 

Wisconsin is ranked No. 1 while Nebraska stayed put at fourth. The complete rankings can be viewed below with regional teams in bold. 

AVCA Top 25 

1. Wisconsin

2. Texas

3. Kentucky

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota

6. Baylor

7. Utah

8. Penn State

9. Florida

10. Washington

11. Purdue

12. BYU

13. Notre Dame

14. Louisville

15. UCLA

16. Georgia Tech

17. Washington State

18. San Diego

19. Pittsburgh

20. Creighton

      Western Kentucky

22. Oregon

23. Stanford

24. Marquette

25. Missouri

RV: 26. Michigan, 27. Ohio State, 31. Kansas State, 34. Illinois 

