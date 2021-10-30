(KMAland) -- Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Falls City Sacred Heart advanced to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament on Saturday with district championship wins.
Check out all the Nebraska and Missouri tournament scores from Saturday below.
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Santa Fe 25-25-25 Wellington-Napoleon 18-15-10
Miller 25-25-25 Midway 11-12-14
South Iron 25-25-25 Blue Eye 20-20-15
Gideon 29-25-25 Advance 27-22-23
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-19-26 Lawson 21-16-25-24
Skyline 25-25-25 Liberty (Mountain View) 22-22-20
Hermann 25-25-25 Conway 16-17-12
Jefferson (Festus) 25-25-25 Clearwater 17-17-9
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Notre Dame de Sion 25-21-27-25-15 Odessa 19-25-29-21-12
Strafford 25-25-18-25 Springfield Catholic 17-21-25-22
Blair Oaks 25-25-20-25 John Burroughs 16-22-25-16
Valle Catholic 25-25-25 Notre Dame (St. Louis) 11-13-12
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Pembroke Hill 20-18-25-28-15 St. Pius X 25-25-23-26-15
Logan-Rogersville 25-23-25-25 Jefferson City 19-25-9-22
Westminster Christian 29-19-25-25 Lutheran St. Charles 27-25-23-11
Nerinx Hall 25-25-26 Farmington 22-12-24
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit West 13-27-24-25-15 Liberty North 25-25-26-22-13
Rock Bridge 14-25-25-25 Nix 25-23-22-21
St. Dominic 18-25-25-18-15 Francis Howell Central 25-12-19-25-8
Cor Jesu Academy 25-25-25 Marquette 23-17-21
NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class B District Finals
Norris 25-25-25 Blair 12-5-10
Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Elkhorn 7-13-6
Waverly 25-25-25 Bennington 19-16-13
York 25-25-25 Alliance 14-14-22
Elkhorn North 25-25-25 Lexington 14-12-13
Northwest 23-25-25-25 Aurora 25-22-17-21
Adams Central 21-25-25-21-15 Sidney 25-23-22-25-11
Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-25-25 Seward 23-16-13
Class C1 District Finals
Kearney Catholic 25-25-25 Ord 19-13-12
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 10-9-12
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 North Bend Central 10-18-16
Columbus Lakeview 25-25-25 Fairbury 12-18-14
Syracuse 25-25-25 Mitchell 10-21-11
Pierce 25-25-25 Chase County 13-23-16
Bishop Neumann 25-15-25-25 Broken Bow 14-25-15-18
Gothenburg 25-28-25 St. Paul 18-26-19
Class C2 District Finals
Oakland-Craig 25-25-25 Bayard 16-13-21
Wisner-Pilger 25-25-25 Crofton 23-20-15
Superior 25-25-25 Burwell 14-16-23
Amherst 25-25-25 Bridgeport 18-11-12
Sutton 25-25-25 Palmyra 15-16-18
Clarkson/Leigh 25-25-25 Thayer Central 14-22-16
Hastings St. Cecilia 13-25-25-24-15 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 25-15-12-26-8
Norfolk Catholic 22-22-27-25-15 Yutan 25-25-25-23-11
Class D1 District Finals
Howells-Dodge 25-25-25 Heartland 10-11-13
Mead 25-25-25 Hartington Cedar Catholic 21-20-17
Nebraska Christian 25-25-25 Creighton 16-22-17
Archbishop Bergan 24-27-25-25 Johnson-Brock 26-25-11-17
Overton 25-25-25 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 19-15-19
Cambridge 25-25-25 Central Valley 19-22-18
Elmwood-Murdock 26-25-25 Alma 24-12-16
BDS 22-25-25-25 Shelton 25-15-12-17
Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Arthur County 20-14-8
Humphrey St. Francis 25-25-25 Sioux County 21-13-5
Maywood-Hayes Center 25-25-25 Lawrence Nelson 10-14-15
Stuart 25-25-21-25 High Plains Community 9-14-25-18
Wynot 25-25-25 Wauneta-Palisade 19-23-12
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Bertand 19-19-19
Exeter-Milligan 25-25-25 South Platte 18-21-21
Anselmo-Merna 25-25-25 Garden County 23-11-12