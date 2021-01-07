(Sidney) -- Erison Vonderschmidt and Falls City Sacred Heart made quick work of Sidney on Thursday night with a 53-24 victory.
The Nebraska Class D-2 No. 2 Irish moved to a perfect 11-0 thanks to a flurry of runs to open and close quarters. After Sidney scored the first three points of the game, Sacred Heart ran off 12 in a row. They also finished the half on a 9-0 run before a 10-2 run started the second half and put the game out of reach.
“I thought overall we were pretty solid,” Irish coach Luke Santo said. “There were times we lacked consistency, but early on we were able to get out and push the ball and get some easy buckets.”
Vonderschmidt — a junior multi-sport star — scored in an array of ways through the course of the game, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds.
“I’m really proud of us,” Vonderschmidt said. “Everyone has been fighting hard, and coach really talked to us a lot about defense. We really pulled it out on defense tonight.”
“That’s who she is,” Santo added. “She was an All-Stater for us last year, and she has just gotten better. She’s so athletic and being left-handed catches teams off guard. She can do that every night for us.”
Santo says much of their defensive focus was trying to hold down Sidney leading scorers Avery Dowling and Chay Ward, who had eight and seven points, respectively. The combined 15 points is 10 fewer than their nightly averages this season.
“The key was holding those two girls (down),” he said. “We were able to get a lot of stops and did a pretty good job of rebounding and getting out in transition.”
Sacred Heart will turn their attention to another state-ranked foe in Pioneer Conference rival, Diller-Odell, on Friday evening.
“We’ve got to be excited to get a home game,” Santo said. “We haven’t been home for awhile. Diller-Odell is in our conference, they won state volleyball and beat us in the semifinals. Our girls will be excited to play them.”
Macy Keller added eight points while Emma Littrel had six points and six rebounds for Sacred Heart.
Sidney is next in action at East Mills for a Corner Conference matchup on Friday evening. Hear the game on KMA-FM 99.1, starting at 6:00.
View video interviews with Coach Santo and Vonderschmidt below.