Falls City Sacred Heart GBB Semifinal.jpg
Photo courtesy of Hailey Ryerson

(Lincoln) -- Falls City Sacred Heart held off Sterling for a 48-38 Class D2 girls state semifinal win on Wednesday.

The Irish (26-3) beat their Pioneer Conference rival for the third time this season behind a 22-point effort from senior Erison Vonderschmidt. Rachel Magdanz added 12 points while Olivia Eickhoff pitched in 11.

Macy Richardson had a big night for the Jets (20-7), finishing with 22 points of her own. View complete video interviews with Luke Santo and Vonderschmidt below.

Video courtesy of KMA Sports stringer Hailey Ryerson.

