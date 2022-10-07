(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday.
The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8.
“Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have a lot of respect for them,” Kuemper head coach Ryan Steinkamp said. “We faced some adversity at first… but the guys battled back. They’re very coachable and they made some plays.
Kuemper quarterback DJ Vonnahme put on an offensive clinic both through the air and on the ground. The senior signal-caller completed 7-of-13 pass attempts for 155 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 47 yards and a score on 14 carries.
“[Vonnahme] keeps getting better,” Steinkamp said. “He’s a really athletic kid and a smart player. A lot of times, we don’t try to do too much with him. We just let him go be him and get the ball to our playmakers.”
Vonnahme’s seven completions were to four different receivers, including two touchdown passes to Trevor Rial.
“I trust all my receivers,” Vonnahme said. “I can throw to five, six, seven different guys and trust that they’re gonna go make a play.”
The game started in wild fashion with both teams turning the ball over on its first two possessions. Once it settled in, the Kuemper offense got rolling and never looked back.
The Knights broke the ice when Vonnahme threw a picture-perfect pass on the run to a wide-open Benjamin Gerkin for a 41-yard touchdown in the waning seconds of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Kuemper defensive back John Boes extended his team’s lead when he jumped a screen pass from Treynor quarterback Ben Casey and returned it to the endzone.
Kuemper’s defense forced five turnovers on the night and held Treynor scoreless for nearly the entire duration of the game.
“[The defense] was locked in,” Steinkamp said. “We spend a lot of time talking about playing situations and we made the adjustments as needed. Everybody that played was really focused.”
Kuemper closed out the first half with a touchdown, which came by way of an 18-yard slant pass from Vonnahme to Rial for a score.
In the second half, Vonnahme and Rial picked up right where they left off. With 5:40 left in the third quarter, Vonnahme improvised a scramble on a broken play, rolled out to his right and fired a dart to Rial, who made a diving catch in the back of the endzone.
While the defense continued to shut down the Cardinals, Kuemper’s offense put together a methodical drive capped off by a quarterback sneak from Vonnahme from one yard out, putting the Knights up 35-0.
Running back Taye Vonnahme finished off the scoring for Kuemper with a 24-yard rushing touchdown. Treynor broke the shutout on the final possession when Karson Elwood made a highlight one-handed catch and broke free for a 70-yard score.
With this win, Kuemper improves to 7-0 on the season, setting up a massive matchup with fellow-unbeaten Underwood for the Class 1A District 8 title in week eight.
“We knew we’d have an opportunity to be in this position,” Steinkamp said. “We’ve watched [Underwood] from watching other opponents, so we have some notes on them. It’s gonna be a great atmosphere, it’s gonna be a lot of fun. Our kids are excited for this opportunity.”
Both Underwood and Kuemper are ranked in the top five in Class 1A and have run roughshod through their schedules. The winner of next week’s game will be crowned district champion and secure a home playoff game for the first round of the state playoffs.
“[Our preparation] starts tomorrow with film,” Vonnahme said. “[Underwood] is gonna be really tough, but I feel like if we play our game, we can definitely come out on top.”
Kuemper will host Underwood in the district championship next Friday, October 14, in Carroll, while Treynor will travel to Mapleton for its regular season finale with MVAOCOU.
View the full interviews with Steinkamp and Vonnahme below.