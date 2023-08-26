(West Des Moines) -- The "Battle in the Valley Classic" lived up to its name Saturday night as WACO held on for the hard-fought win over Fremont-Mills.
The Warriors brought a balanced attack totaling just over 150 passing yards and over 140 rushing yards to take a 26-20 victory after a go-ahead score with just 13 seconds remaining.
"I though we were going to go to overtime, I mean we hadn't worked a whole lot of two minute drill and with a 1:30 left on that last drive, I was ecstatic our kids could drive down and get that score," WACO Head Coach Chad Edeker told KMA Sports. "Both teams were playing defense and playing hard--that was a fun high school football game."
On that final score, WACO quarterback Clayton Miller found senior Colton Leichty on a 20-yard touchdown--Miller's second passing score of the game.
"(Miller) started rolling to his right and all of a sudden Colton was all by himself out on top," said Edeker. "All the credit to Clayton for rolling out, giving himself time, and putting the ball there."
The Warriors struck first in the first quarter after Miller scrambled in for the score before Fremont-Mills knotted it back up in the first at 6-6 after Sawyer Forney connected with Lucas Madison for a 35-yard touchdown. It wouldn't be until the middle of the second quarter that WACO broke the tie after Miller found Louden Huisenga in the end zone to make it 12-6. Huisenga would be a big part of the offense in Saturday's performance, including 81 rushing yards and 80 receiving yards, along with two total scores.
"The first half was a little shaky and we'd get stuffed," said Louden. "But, in the second half we were consistently breaking off for six yards or eight yards."
"Lounden loves football and even as a junior he's still our leader," said Edeker. "(Fremont-Mills) shut him down through the first half, but I thought he did a good job of chugging through it."
Fremont-Mills stole the momentum out of the half as with just under 3 minutes left in the third quarter, the Knights forced a strip sack, and Cooper Marvel came up with the scoop and score to give his team a 14-12 lead. But, WACO responded quickly on the next drive, marching 57 yards down the field with Huisenga punching it in to make it 20-14, where things stood heading into the final quarter.
"(Fremont-Mills' defense) made a great play and I told them we just had to keep going and they stayed with it," said Edeker.
Both defenses were stepping up late, including Leichty from his defensive end position, picking up two tackles for loss on the night as the Knights were held to just under 100 rushing yards.
"Our whole defense stepped up and everybody did their jobs," said Leichty.
However, WACO never got too comfortable, and Fremont-Mills converted on a 4th and goal as Forney found JW Linkenhoker to tie it up at 20-20 with just 1:30 left. However, WACO would manage to drive down the field and come up with their go-ahead score. While the final score may not have gone their way, Fremont-Mills Head Coach Greg Ernster says he was pleased to see his guys compete on a big stage.
"We talked about it halftime when it was 12-6 and knew it was two good teams playing football tonight, and I'm just proud of the way our kids competed," said Ernster. "We told the kids that if WACO does what they think they should do, they'll run the table, but we competed with them, and I think that's a testament to where we're at."
Forney finished 11/17 on the night for 161 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Linkenhoker had 60 yards and a touchdown, and Dylan Linkenhoker had 66 yards on four catches. Lucas Madison also hauled in a 35-yard touchdown grab. Ernster was also pleased with the toughness his players showcased late in the game.
"We missed on some opportunities and I think we had three trips to the red zone where we didn't score but our kids are resilient and they battled," said Ernster. "It came down the last drive with about :10 left so we were proud of our kids for fighting till the end."
Fremont-Mills will look to bounce back in the matchup next week against Lenox (1-0). You can check out the full interviews with Ernster, Edeker, Liechty, and Huisenga below: