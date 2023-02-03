(Corning) -- Clarinda girls basketball came out on top of a thriller Friday.
The Cardinals (8-12) took down Southwest Valley (6-12) in a 42-41 nailbiter to nab their second straight win.
“I thought our first half we came out a little slow and sluggish,” Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said. “I kind of challenged the girls at halftime, and they met the challenge in the second half. They came out and picked up their energy and tempo defensively, which led to points offensively, so it was good to see.”
Freshman Addison Wagoner dropped 17 points for the Cardinals.
“[Southwest Valley] played a 3-2 zone defense, so the lane was wide open for me and I knew I had to get to the lane,” Wagoner said.
Clarinda jumped out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Southwest Valley dominated the second quarter to take a 24-22 advantage into halftime.
As the second half got underway, the game remained a seesaw affair. Southwest Valley’s senior point guard and leading scorer Maggie Haer picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter and was sidelined until midway through the final frame, but the Timberwolves remained competitive in her absence.
Turnovers plagued both teams in the fourth quarter, as the two squads went nearly seven minutes without a single field goal.
While the offense stalled, Clarinda’s defense remained stellar and allowed the Cardinals to maintain the lead throughout the second half.
“We wanted to get up, play man, pressure [Southwest Valley] and make them earn their shots,” Hanafan said. “A couple of them did make some really good shots, but we just kept getting after it in the second half there. Especially in the fourth quarter, we just kept getting big stops and that was the key tonight.”
Leading by two with 17 seconds to go, Clarinda’s Taylor Cole got fouled and went to the free throw line to put the game on ice. Cole went 1-for-2, but the Cardinals locked down defensively on the final possession to secure the win.
Wagoner finished as the game’s leading scorer.
“[Wagoner] is just a baller,” Hanafan said. “She goes out and she’s confident in everything she does. It’s a nice piece to have on our team, especially as a freshman. She got to the rim, she moved without the ball tonight which got her open on the perimeter, and she made some really good passes, which led to points also.”
With this win, Clarinda capped off a perfect 2-0 week, having beat Savannah (MO) Monday.
As the regular season comes to a close and the postseason rapidly approaches, the Cardinals will look to stay focused on the task at hand with still two Hawkeye Ten Conference games remaining.
“Towards the end of the season, we’ve been talking about one step at a time, one game at a time,” Hanafan said. “That comes Monday with Creston, who’s a really good ball club. They came to our place and kind of got after us, so we’re excited to get over there and just compete and then get ready for Atlantic on Saturday.”
Clarinda is on a quick turnaround, with its next game in Creston Monday.
View full video interviews with Wagoner and Hanafan below.