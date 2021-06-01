(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City football program kept their personnel changes in-house, hiring long-time assistant Kaleb Walker as their new head coach.
On Tuesday, Walker talked with KMA Sports on Upon Further Review about his new position.
"It's one of my life dreams," Walker said. "The other day, my wife pulled out some stuff my mom gave us when we got married. It was stuff I wrote as a little kid. It was all about football and that I would someday be a football coach. It's been in my DNA. It's been a lifelong process to get to this point, so it's really exciting."
Walker grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota and played collegiately at the University of South Dakota, but injuries derailed his playing career. When his play days were over, Walker transferred to the University of Nebraska and pursued a career in education. Walker joined the Nebraska City School District 12 years ago and has coached in numerous sports, including tennis and track. He recently served as an assistant under former head coach Dan Hempel.
Walker feels his familiarity with the culture, players and program paves the way for a seamless transition.
"I'm meeting with people I already know and have relationships with," he said. "It's been nice. I know the processes of the district and our culture. It has been a huge benefit for me (the familiarity)."
When the job opened up, Walker says it was a pretty easy choice for him to pursue it.
"I've planned enough that it felt like this was the time to do it," he said. "The people that support me agreed. It was a no-brainer for sure."
For Coach Walker, he's more focused on coaching people rather than schemes.
"I am there to make young men successful," he said. "Whether that's in football, academics or life. We are going to do the right things all the time. That's what I'm bringing to the table. We are focusing on the tiny details and the small things that will lead to success. We are going to try to hone in on those in the first season."
As far as goals for the first season, Walker says those go beyond wins and losses.
"Sometimes us coaches think of the result and not the experience," he said. "I want to make the experience the best for them. We want to win games and be competitive. But a win is getting a ton of kids to play football. It's going to be a family unit, and I'm excited to be a part of it."
The full interview with Coach Walker can be heard below.