(St. Joseph) -- Will Walsh and Scott Ellis combined on a shutout performance on the mound, and the Clarinda A’s beat the St. Joseph Mustangs, 4-0, on Thursday in MINK League action.
Walsh threw six innings and struck out four while Ellis tossed the final three and had four strikeouts of his own. Tab Tracy and Aidan Garrett posted two hits and an RBI each, and Kam Kelton had a double and drove in two for the offense.
The A’s continue their road trip with a game at Chillicothe on Friday with a 7:00 first pitch.