(Sedalia) -- The Clarinda A’s moved to 8-3 on the year with an 8-0 win over the Sedalia Bombers on Wednesday.
Nebraska's Will Walsh homered, drove in two runs and tossed three scoreless innings while Nathan Barksdale doubled.
Tab Tracy had two hits, scored twice and drove in one run while Aidan Garrett had one hit and two RBI, and Kam Kelton had three hits and one RBI.
Michael Ramos threw five innings, scattering five hits on one strikeout and two walks.
The A’s return to action on Thursday against Carroll.