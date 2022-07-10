(Clarinda) -- Led by Clarinda A's standout Will Walsh, the North Team cruised to a 7-2 win at Sunday's MINK League All-Star Game.
"It was great to meet all the guys in the league," Walsh said. "We're usually opponents -- and I don't like them that much -- but they're great guys."
The Nebraska baseball player got the North Team off to a hot start with an RBI single in the first inning and added to their lead with a solo homer in the third.
"The guy in front of me, (Carroll Merchants player) Parker Ingram had a good swing in front of me on a fastball," Walsh said. "I knew he (the South Team pitcher, was going to go back to that."
Walsh's homer propelled the North's lead to 2-0, and they never looked back, aided by three runs in the fourth.
Fellow Clarinda A's member Kam Kelton singled and scored a run in that inning, and A's catcher Hayes Edens turned a drawn walk into a run scored. Edens safely reached base three times during the win, and A's right fielder Tab Tracy reached safely in the eighth inning.
A's starter Brian Kraft tossed the first inning for the North Team, working out of a bases-loaded jam and striking out. Teammate Michael Ramos worked a clean inning in the second.
KMA Sports spoke with Walsh after the game. Check out the full interview below.