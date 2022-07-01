(Clarinda) – The Clarinda A’s scored early and late en route to a 5-1 win over the Jefferson City Renegades Friday night.
Will Walsh had a monster game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and a walk, as well as two RBi. Conagher Sands drove in a run with an RBI single.
Brain Kraft turned in a fine performance on the hill, throwing 6 ⅓ innings of shutout baseball. Kraft struck out eight, allowed just four hits and walked three.
The A’s travel to St. Joseph Saturday for a 7 p.m. first pitch.