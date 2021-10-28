(Sergeant Bluff) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton appears in their eighth consecutive and 13th overall state playoffs on Friday evening.
The Warriors (7-2) have aims of another deep run and look for their 10th playoff win during the current eight-year streak. Coach Justin Smith’s team shook off their week seven loss to undefeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley by rolling to 42-9 and 41-7 wins in the final two weeks of the regular season.
“Really pleased by the offensive line play the last couple weeks,” Smith told KMA Sports. “They’ve got a lot better since the beginning and middle of the season. Defensively, we’re starting to force some turnovers and get some big plays. Right now, I kind of like where we’re at.”
The stellar offensive line play has led to a prolific passing offense. Junior Tyler Smith continues to sparkle with 1,977 yards passing and 20 touchdowns against just four interceptions. And senior Tyler Schenkelberg continues to be a major threat with 47 receptions for 819 yards and six scores to lead the receiving corps.
Smith has 422 yards rushing and five touchdowns to top the ground game, and senior Iowa State commit Jacob Imming continues to rack up touches in a number of ways. Imming has 317 yards rushing, 235 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.
Coach Smith says his team will have to continue to be multiple during the playoffs to beat good teams, and he believes they’re about to see a really good squad in Algona (5-4) to open the 3A state playoffs.
“The main thing is the quarterback,” Smith said. “He’s a playmaker. You have to keep him under control. He can beat you with his legs and his arm. He’s a dynamic player for sure.”
That quarterback is senior Tyler Manske, who has gone for 1,845 yards passing and 354 yards rushing while accounting for 25 total touchdowns – 22 of those through the air. His top target is Trevon Smith. The senior has 12 touchdown grabs among his 48 for 752 yards.
“They’ve got good size and speed everywhere,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a heck of a game on Friday night.”
On the defensive side, the Bulldogs are led by a freshman in Alex Manske, who has totaled 63.0 tackles, including 38 solos, and has a team-best three interceptions. Sophomore Matt Hoover (34.5 tackles), senior Jaxon Woodyard (6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks) and Smith (7.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks) are also players to worry about on the Algona defense.
“They get downhill,” Coach Smith said. “They fly to the ball. We’ve just got to be sound and physical. You’ve got to win one-on-one matchups. It’s hard to get double teams with their alignments that we get a lot of times with our zone run scheme and our gap run scheme both. You’ve got to win some one-on-one matchups on the line and in your skill positions.”
KMA Sports will follow all KMAland football playoff action in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska throughout the evening on Friday. Tune in on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Smith below.