(Frisco) -- Sunday's FCS national championship football contest between North Dakota State and South Dakota State will have a hefty dose of KMAland.
Four KMAlanders are on the rosters of the Bison or Jackrabbits. KMA Sports spoke with three of them -- North Dakota State's Luke Waters (St. Albert) and Jalen Sundell (Maryville) & South Dakota State's Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) -- as they chase a championship.
For Waters, the Bison's 10th national title in the last 12 years would add to the Waters family collection. His brother, Jake, led Iowa Western to its first national title before a successful playing career at Kansas State. Now, it's Luke's turn.
"We put in countless hours all season and summer to get this opportunity," he said. "It means a lot to know the hard work is paying off. Hopefully, the result is what we want it to be."
Waters -- a fullback -- has paved the way for North Dakota State's vaunted rushing attack. The Bison rushed for 3,826 yards while compiling a 12-2 record.
"The journey this year has been different," Waters said. "We had some injuries we didn't plan on having, but some guys stepped up. The thing that helps us is our communication and attention to detail. We know what we need to do. That propels us to not think football, but to play football."
Maryville alum Jalen Sundell joins Waters as a road grater for the Bison's rushing attack. Sundel has been a vital part of the Bison's offensive line for the past four years. He helped the Bison win national titles in 2019 and 2021.
"It's exciting every year," Sundell said. "This is what you sign up for every year, but it takes a lot of work. The dedication by everybody is special every year. This year, it seems like everybody focused on one main goal and super dedicated to it."
Sundell and his teammates in the trenches have embraced North Dakota State's smash mouth style.
"We've tried to do a good job," he said. "When you come to North Dakota State, you're expected to run the ball. The offensive line did a good job. We had some injuries, but some guys stepped up and did a good job."
There's a good chance Sundell collides with Glenwood alum Caleb Sanders on Sunday.
Sanders' mission on Sunday? Help the Jackrabbits claim their first national championship. They came painstakingly close in 2020 but lost a 23-21 heartbreaker to Sam Houston State.
"It's a huge deal," Sanders said. "We're taking it one day at a time and preparing to play North Dakota State. We have a lot of guys that can play really good football. We've had tons of adversity throughout the year. We've just been able to get through it."
A multi-sport star during his days with the Rams, Sanders has proved himself as one of the defensive linemen in FCS with 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this season.
"For me, my pass rush is my strength," Sanders said. "I didn't start too hot, but I figured out what I could do to get an effective pass rush."
Sanders and his teammates got the edge in the regular-season bout -- a 23-21 win on October 15th. That doesn't mean the Jackrabbits are overlooking North Dakota State.
"We have confidence that we can beat anyone on any given day," Sanders said. "But we can also be beaten. Being prepared is the biggest thing."
Trying to contain the Bison's run game is the top priority for Sanders.
"They have a good line," he said. "It puts more pressure on us to do well, but we're not new to pressure or anything. We've played teams that want to run the ball and stopped them. We just have to do it again."
On the other side, Sundell and Waters hope the Bison continue their dynasty.
"It's going to take the same things it does every week," Waters said. "It's going to be crucial to do the little things right because they're a great football team."
"We're excited to play them again," Sundell said. "It doesn't matter who our opponent is. We're just excited to compete. We're going to play as hard as we can, put our heads down, go to work, look up at the scoreboard and see what the score is after the game."
Clarinda's Logan Green is also on the Jackrabbits' roster.
South Dakota State/North Dakota State is at 1 PM on ABC. Click below to hear the full interviews with Waters, Sundell and Sanders.