(Council Bluffs) -- Thomas Jefferson football is under new leadership. The school announced on Friday that Jeremiah Watters will take over for Kevin Culjat after one season. Coach Culjat resigned recently due to personal reasons.
On Monday’s Upon Further Review, KMA Sports caught up with the new head Yellow Jacket, who brings experience as a player and coach at multiple levels.
“I played college football and professionally for about five years at different levels,” Watters told KMA Sports. “I’ve coached at four different colleges and two different high schools that led me to this point. I’m very excited to get going and learn as I go.”
According to a release from Thomas Jefferson, Watters played college football at Iowa State, Iowa Central and Northwestern College and also played professionally with the Omaha Beef. He has previous coaching stints at Briar Cliff and Midland. He’s also worked with the renowned Warren Academy and was most recently on the staff at Bellevue East.
“I was reached out to by a few different parents, some players and some boosters,” Watters said. “They said I should apply, and I was interested in it. I didn’t know what direction they were going to go, but it fell together and worked out. Now, I’m taking over and very excited.”
Thomas Jefferson has struggled in recent years and are coming off a 1-9 season. Their last winning season came in 2016 when they were 5-4.
“Everyone has come in and wanted to change the culture,” Watters said of the position. “They’ve had some tough years, but I think having the right staff to work as a unit and make sure we’re really focusing on the kids not just being good players (is important). It’s making sure academically and outside things (are going well). Creating a bunch of leaders that are respectful and respected in the community. We’re hoping to build up that west end TJ pride again.”
Watters says he plans to meet with many of TJ’s youth coaches to start the process of building form that level on up.
“When you teach good leadership, I think that’s when success will come,” he said. “It’s going to take some time, but the goal is to build up to that high-level inner-city team that people know.”
Listen to much more with Coach Watters on his background and hopes for the future at TJ in the full interview below.