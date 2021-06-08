(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team ended their season on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Waukee in the Class 3A State Tournament.
"We had two unlucky breaks early on," Coach Robbie Miller said. "I feel like we had better chances, but the scoreboard didn't show it. Sometimes soccer goes that way, but the girls played hard and worked hard. I'm proud of the effort they gave."
AL had early opportunities to score, but could not convert. This opened the door for Waukee to take a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute with a goal from Natalie Gallagher.
The Warriors added two more in the first with shots from Ellie Dunphy and Anna Coppola to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.
The Lynx once again had their fair share of chances, but could not convert. Waukee goalkeeper Taryn Reitsma finished the evening with six saves in the shutout.
"The chances were there, they just didn't quite go our way today," Miller said. "Their goalkeeper is fantastic."
Waukee advances to Wednesday's state semifinal against Ankeny.
Tuesday's defeat marks the third consecutive year the Lynx reached the state tournament, but could not get a win. The program's two seniors -- Crystena Keesee and Taylor Hartenhoff -- end their careers as the only players in the history of the AL girls soccer program to reach the state tournament in every year.
"They are high-character kids that gave a lot and worked hard in every practice," Miller said. "They gave so much to the program."
AL's season ends at 16-4. While another first-round exit is not what they envisioned, the pieces are certainly there for the Lynx to return to Des Moines next year, and pursue that elusive first state tournament win.
"I told them to remember the sting of this of this loss and let it fuel them throughout the offseason," Miller said. "We are going to come back and be really hungry next season."
Click below to view the full interview with Coach Miller.