(KMAland) -- Former Riverside Coach Gary Wax has done it all in the game of softball.
Play fast-pitch softball? Eighteen years of it. Lead teams to state? Check, three times. Put a team in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame? Also check. Be named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a coach? He's done that, too.
The Macedonia native can now add joining the IGCA Officials Hall of Fame to his list of things he's accomplished.
"It all goes back to when I started and who my mentors were," Wax told KMA Sports.
Wax walked away from coaching in 2003 after guiding Carson-Macedonia and Riverside to three state tournaments. However, Wax was not done with softball and decided to become an umpire. Fellow hall of fame official Phil Kudron took Wax under his wing.
"Phil had a group of umpires, I think there were about 14 of us," Wax said. "I believe I worked with all 13 other guys in the crew. I joked with them at the time that they passed me around so I wouldn't hurt anybody's recommendations too badly. As the years progressed, Phil kinda took me under his wing and I owe everything to Phil Kudron."
Wax admits it was not easy to walk away from coaching to become an official.
"It was difficult," he said. "I enjoyed that and being around the kids. It finally got to the point where attitudes were changing and times were changing. I just thought it was time for me to get out. I talked to Phil while I was coaching about possibly umpiring. He encouraged me to try it. I did and fell in love with it. It gives me a chance to still be around the coaches, the kids and the umpires. I've always thought it was one big family."
While Wax was always cordial with umpires during his coaching days, he admits his time as an official has definitely been an eye-opening experience, but one he feels has been advantageous to him.
"I can see things from a coaches point of view," Wax said. "I understand what coaches are going through when they come out to argue with you. I think that's helped me quite a bit. It's a whole different perspective (as an umpire), I always claimed when I was coaching, I never missed a call from the third-base coaching box. As an umpire, you're looking things objectively.As a coach, you always have a twist on things."
"I honestly feel more pressure as an umpire to get things right than I did as a coach," he added. "You got to get the call right because you don't want to affect the outcome of the game."
As you might expect with someone who has been officiating for nearly two decades, Wax has tons of stories to tell, but one of his favorites is a miscue from his first state tournament.
"I was the home-plate umpire and I couldn't find my brush," he joked. "I had to go out and borrow Monte Rollins' brush just so we could start the game. About three innings later, I found the brush. It was in my pocket. I was just so nervous, I couldn't find the brush."
Like anyone else who encountered this past softball season, Wax feels it was a year unlike any other due to COVID-19.
"It was different," he said. "I'm glad that we did it. There were several (umpires) that chose not to, but I wanted to get back to some normalcy. It was fun."
While fans, players, coaches and media had to adapt to the changes brought about, the umpires were no different.
"The biggest difference was the softballs came in from the dugout and not the umpires. Every time there was a foul-ball, you automatically reach into your bag to get a ball out and you couldn't," Wax said. "I was always one to pick up a catcher's helmet or hand a bat to a coach and you couldn't do that, either. I'm glad I had the experience and I hope we don't ever have to do anything like that again."
Wax has been a fixture in the sport of softball for the better part of the last three decades, and he admits he's not ready to call it a career just yet.
"It's been a long journey," he said. "I hope I've got a couple left in me to finish it out."
Wax was a guest on Friday's 11:20 segment of Upon Further Review, the complete interview with him can be heard below.