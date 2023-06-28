(Corydon) -- Wayne baseball has taken some bumps and bruises with a young lineup this year, but the Falcons have learned from their struggles.
"We played a lot of really young kids," Wayne head coach Quentin Jacobsen said. "There were quite a few nights where we started three to five freshmen. We struggled, but we had the goal of getting better every single night. That's how we had to look at it."
Learning how to work through the daily grind of a baseball season took some work. The Falcons head into the postseason at 5-13 after wins over Twin Cedars, Davis County, Southwest Valley, Melcher-Dallas and East Union.
"We tried to learn how to deal with adversity," he said. "Baseball is the most unforgiving sport there is. You're going to have errors. You just have to learn to deal with it and put it behind you. There's no clock at the end of a baseball game. You don't get to kneel or run the time out. You have to play all seven innings. We've worked on getting better and getting tougher. We needed to get tougher than we were at the beginning of the season."
Kenton Prunty, Fischer Buckingham and Strait Jacobsen pace the Falcons' lineup. Prunty hits .462 with 27 RBI, while Buckingham has a .308 average with 11 RBI. Jacobsen lays claim to a .304 average with 13 RBI.
"We started off pretty rocky," Coach Jacobsen said. "(Kenton) hit the ball consistently for us all year. (Strait Jacobsen) struggled at the beginning of the year. I think he was trying to do too much. We worked a lot with the kids about knowing their count and what they needed to do with the ball."
The Falcons haven't been afraid to take a small-ball approach. Ninety-four of their 109 hits have been singles, and they've stolen 37 bases on 40 tries.
"Once you have a runner on, it's no longer your at-bat," Jacobsen said. "We try to move runners. We struggled with that at the beginning of the year. We had kids taking big hacks early in the year. We had to tame that down, but we're getting better."
Jacobsen has been Wayne's top pitcher. He has a 5.02 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. Prunty has thrown 25 2/3 innings with a 7.64 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
"They're both tough," Coach Jacobsen said. "(Strait Jacobsen) comes at you from different arm angles, has hesitation and a big leg lift. (Prunty) has a lot of off-speed stuff. We've worked on getting ahead in the count with the pitch count."
The Falcons open their postseason on Saturday against Grand View Christian. The two teams met earlier this season. The Thunder rolled to a 17-0 win in the May 17th meeting.
"We were young," Jacobsen said. "Their second or third batter hit a home run, and our kid tucked their head between their legs. We have seven innings to stick with it and fight. I think we'll be a lot more prepared this time."
Hear the full interview with Coach Jacobsen below.