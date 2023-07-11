(Corydon) -- Wayne softball renewed its routine reservations to the Class 1A State Softball Tournament Monday.
The 1A No. 5 Falcons (21-8) clipped Griswold (26-4), 5-4, in a thrilling Class 1A Region 4 Final on KMA-FM 99.1.
The win puts Wayne in the state tournament for the fourth time in five years and for the seventh time in school history.
"I'm so proud of the girls," Wayne head coach Heather Fortune said. "We battled a tough injury this year, losing our catcher. That made us regroup, and we did. We worked hard. I'm just proud of them."
"It's a big accomplishment for this team," sophomore pitcher Izzie Moore said. "I went in my eighth-grade year, and you don't realize how big of an honor this is. It's a crazy accomplishment."
Perhaps nobody felt more relieved about the Falcons' return to state than Moore. She entered the season with the daunting task of replacing two-time KMAland Pitcher of the Year Sterling Berndt.
Moore recorded the win by striking out six batters while holding the Tigers to five hits and two earned runs. Moore retired the first 13 Griswold batters she faced.
"I just knew I had to work for it if I wanted this moment," Moore said. "I knew if I didn't do well, my girls had my back. I felt like I controlled my emotions well."
Moore got Wayne's offense rolling in the first inning with a 2-run homer that gave them an early lead. The homer was her 11th of the season -- a new school record.
"It gave us the confidence we needed to move forward," Coach Fortune said.
The Falcons put up another run in the third inning off a solo homer from Ava Whitney.
Perhaps Moore's biggest inning in the circle came in the fifth after Griswold got on the board with a run on a fielding error.
The Tigers had runners on second and third with one out and a 3-0 count to Addison Adams. Moore calmly battled back in the count to force a strikeout and ended the inning with a flyout. The two runners left on base ultimately loomed large for Griswold.
"I knew none of my girls could throw strikes for me," Moore said. "If I wanted this moment, I had to achieve it."
The Falcons tacked on two more runs in the fifth with a 2-RBI hit from Allie Jo Fortune to grow their lead to 5-1. The big bop came after Fortune patiently drew two walks in her first two trips to the plate.
"I was seeing the ball well," she said. "I've hit well this season, so I just had faith in everything I was doing."
However, Griswold had one more rally in them, plating three runs in the sixth. The comeback fell short, though, as Moore retired the side in the seventh to send the Falcons back to Fort Dodge.
"Right before we came out of the dugout, she (Moore) told me not to worry," Fortune said. "So I just held my breath for the last three outs."
"I felt like we needed one more inning," Griswold head coach Jody Rossell joked. "We never ever give up. The girls embraced that. It showed tonight."
Ella Whitney also had a hit for the Falcons.
Griswold pitcher Karly Millikan struck out seven while scattering five hits and four earned runs in the loss. Millikan also produced a hit and two RBI at the plate. Marissa Askeland, Whitney Pennock, Dakota Reynolds and Abby Gohlinghorst had one hit each.
The loss brought a heartbreaking close to one of Griswold's most successful seasons in program history. The Tigers fell one run shy of their first state tournament trip since 1985.
"We love them," Rossell said after her team's season-ending loss. "We're very proud of them. This is heartbreaking, but I'm just so proud of their character, energy and how they stuck with their core values. Tonight's loss doesn't take anything away from the season."
Two seniors -- McKenna Wiechman and Makenna Askeland -- donned the Griswold jerseys for a final time. The two standouts played a pivotal part in a program that went 72-12 over their last three years after an 18-22 record in their first two years at Griswold.
With the win, Wayne is back in a familiar place. While they're no strangers, this year's trip to Fort Dodge feels rewarding after a tight loss to Martensdale-St. Marys in a regional final last year. The Falcons entered this season tasked with replacing last year's top two hitters: Berndt and Emily Jones.
"We didn't know what kind of team we would be," Coach Fortune said. "I believed we would be tough, but we had to regroup. We figured out where our strengths and weaknesses were. Every step, they had each other's backs."
The Falcons are the No. 4 seed in Class 1A. They will face Remsen, St. Mary's at 5:30 PM Tuesday. Wayne is one of three Pride of Iowa Conference teams in the 1A bracket alongside Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren.
"We just have to work hard this week and do what we know how to do," Allie Jo Fortune said.
View the full interviews with Moore, Allie Jo Fortune, Coach Rossell and Coach Fortune below.