(Bedford) -- The Wayne girls and CAM boys were winners at the Bulldog Relays in Bedford on Monday.
The Falcons won 10 events, including six relays involving 12 different runners, and scored 171 points in a dominant performance.
Reese Brown grabbed a pair of individual golds with wins in the 100 (13.41) and long jump (15-10.00) and also ran anchor for the winning 4x400 meter relay (4:29.21) to open her junior season on the right note.
“It’s amazing,” Brown told KMA Sports. “It feels great to be back in the track atmosphere with my team. I love track, and we have a really good team this year. I think we’ll have a good season.”
Jaide Harvey had her hands in three golds, as well, with a win in the 400 (1:08.86) and as the lead leg in both the 4x400 and 4x800 (11:52.71).
Morgan Goretska picked up an individual gold in the 400 hurdles (1:19.58) and ran for the champion shuttle hurdle relay (1:16.56). Finally, Emily Jones was a discus winner (97-07).
In the relays, Courtney Knutson was active for four winning quartets, running for the 4x100 (55.87), 4x200 (1:58.36), the shuttle hurdle and the sprint medley (2:06.63). Sterling Berndt (4x1, 4x2, SMR), Jocelyn Marquis (4x2, 4x4, SHR) and Devyn Davis (4x2, 4x4, SMR) were all on three relay winners, and Morgan Knutson (4x1, SHR) and Tana Newton (4x1, SMR) were each on two.
Other members of the winning 4x8 were Ava Goben, Abigayle Henderson and Hagan Arnold.
Second-place CAM scored 94 points and had two individual golds with Jenna Wheatley running to a win in the 200 (29.28) and Molly Venteicher taking the shot put (37-02.50).
Lenox placed third with 66 points behind two-gold nights from McKinna Hogan and Cassidy Nelson. Hogan won the 800 (2:41.24), Nelson took the 1500 (6:02.36) and both teamed with Brooklynn Ecklin and TJ Stoaks to win the distance medley relay (4:46.45). Cadence Douglas was another Tigers winner in the high jump (5-02.00).
Southwest Valley claimed fourth with 64 points to finish one point ahead of Griswold, which scored 63 led by a win from Hope Ogg in the 100 hurdles (18.18). East Union had 60 points in sixth and picked up one win from Gabrielle Valencia in the 3000 (13.25.24).
“It was very relieving (to compete),” Valencia said. “It’s been two years, and I’m very glad my senior year I am able to come back out and try to prove myself.”
In the boys meet, CAM claimed six wins on their way to scoring 155 points. Junior Lane Spieker led the charge with individual wins in the 100 (11.69), 200 (23.58) and long jump (19-06.75). The season has been a long time coming for Spieker, who was injured as a freshman and had his sophomore season canceled.
“Feels really good to come out here and compete,” Spieker said. “A lot of us didn’t know what to expect, and it’s going good for our team so far. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”
Walker Gettler also had his hand in three golds with a win in the 400 (57.07) while running third for the winning 4x400 (4:09.73) and lead for the champion 4x800 (10:16.61). Gavin Clayton ran for both relays, too, while Joe Kaufman and Jack Follman ran for the 4x400 and Michael Hill and Rylan Oglesbee were on the 4x800.
Two other CAM individual golds on the evening came from Connor McKee in the 110 hurdles (15.44) and Cade Ticknor in the discus (117-03).
Lenox placed second with 118 points and nabbed a trio of victories. Samson Adams was the 800 (2:20.85) champion, and Cullen Wood ran and jumped to a win in the 400 hurdles (1:06.71). Adams was joined by Johnathan Weaver, Isaac Grundman and Brad Larson on the winning 4x100 (47.15).
East Union used strong relays to place third with 108 points. The Eagles quartet of Emmet Long, Kanyon Huntington, Scott Driskill and Caleb Comstock teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:38.55) and the sprint medley (1:43.47). Driskill also ran alongside Owen Riemenschneider, Joshua Lopez and Damon Hayes to win the distance medley (4:26.95).
Bedford was the fourth-place team at their home meet, finishing with a win in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.66) behind Garrett Green, Silas Walston, Josh Neihart and Eli Morris. Tanner Snethen had a solid day with a win in the shot put (40-11.00) and a second in the discus.
“It feels good to be competing again,” Snethen said. “Track is one of my favorite sports, and I’m just glad we can all get out here and compete.”
Orient-Macksburg had two wins and 34 points with Blake Thompson running to a dominant win in the 3200 (12:31.66) and Tyson Ross grabbing a high jump gold (5-10.00). Wayne also picked up a victory from Levi Moss in the 1600 (5:23.18) and finished with 22 points.
View the complete results linked here and full video interviews with Brown, Valencia, Spieker and Snethen below.