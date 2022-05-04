(Lenox) -- It was deja vu for the Wayne girls and Central Decatur boys track teams as both programs defended their titles at the Pride of Iowa Conference Track Meet in Lenox Tuesday.
Wayne tallied 162.50 points and won five events to collect the program's second conference title.
"I'm so proud of the girls," said Wayne Coach Aaron Cooper. "It highlights how hard our girls worked in the offseason. We had to be at our best, and the girls rose to the challenge."
Reese Brown and Emily Jones led the Falcons' repeat by combining for 50 points.
"You have to rely on your leaders," Cooper said. "So many of our girls have learned from how hard those girls work. They've made everyone better. It's nice having those two studs, but we won because of our depth. Which is because of hard workers like them."
Brown posted two championships and two runner-up performances. The Northwest Missouri State commit captured golds in the 100 (13.21) and long jump (15-09.75).
"I came into the meet wanting to do the best I could for my team because we wanted that conference title," she said. "I knew I had to get out of my blocks solid, so I worked on those last night. And that was my last time long jumping, so I'm happy I won."
Jones dominated the throws with titles in the shot put (34-05.00) and discus (117-04.00).
"It was a good day," Jones said. "Everything felt good. It only took one throw. I could relax after that."
The Falcons also won the shuttle hurdle relay with Morgan Knutson, Ava Whitney, Cortney Knutson and Morgan Goretska (1:13.53).
Nodaway Valley claimed runner-up honors. The Wolverines scored 145 points and won four events. Maddax DeVault claimed top individual honors in the 100 hurdles (16.03) and 400 hurdles (1:07.12). And Nodaway Valley won the 4x100 with Maddie Weston, Madison Fry, Emma Lundy and Annika Nelson (52.22) and the 4x400 with Lundy, Nelson, Abby Engles and Alena Rectenbaugh (4:17.49).
Mount Ayr finished third. Senior Addy Reynolds highlighted the Raiderettes' night with titles in the 200 and 400 in respective times of 26.22 and 58.67.
"It's exciting," Reynolds said. "This is one of the fastest and most competitive conferences in the state."
The conference's speed was on display in both of Reynolds' wins. The Northern Iowa softball commit edged Brown in the 200 and DeVault in the 400.
"Those are the girls I have to go against," she said. "They push me to do my best. I love competing against them."
Reynolds also contributed to the winning sprint medley team with Aubree Clark, Kaylie Shields and Ashlyn Murphy in 1:56.26.
Central Decatur took home fourth. River Hamaker won the high jump (5-03.00), while the Cardinals' quartet of Aniston Jones, Hadley Bell, Harrisen Bevan and Abigail Leahy won the 4x800 (10:59.39).
Martensdale-St. Marys left Lenox with four conference titles, including a pair from Ellie Baker. Baker swept the distance events with crowns in the 1500 (5:40.17) and 3000 (12:19.50).
"It was tough," Baker said. "But I liked the better competition. They were good races."
The Blue Devils also won the 4x200 (1:54.27) and distance medley (4:40.58).
Jackie Kleve, Carolyn Amfahr, Brynnly German and Anna Parrott were on the 4x200, while Amfahr, Parrott, Brynnly German and Campbell German were on the distance medley, and Campbell German won the 800 (2:36.43).
Check out the full video interviews with Jones, Baker, Reynolds, Brown and Coach Cooper below.
Like Wayne, the Central Decatur boys maintained their grip on the conference with a convincing win on Tuesday.
The Cardinals scored 179 points and won six events.
"Very happy," said Coach Jon Pedersen. "That went the way we hoped it would. We're fast in certain areas, but more than that, we are deep. That played out tonight. We were good in all areas. It was a total effort."
Coach Pedersen's team accrued 54 of its points through going 1-2 in the 100, 200 and long jump.
Jack Scrivner won the long jump (19-07.50) with teammate Evahn Jones behind him, while the Hullinger twins -- Tyke and Trey -- staged a friendly sibling rivalry in the 100 and 200 to secure 36 team points.
Tyke won the 100 (11.89), and Trey took top honors in the 200 (23.46).
"I really like running against Trey," Tyke said. "It's all fun but competitive at the end of the day."
The twins paired with Jones and Champ Walker to win the 4x200 (1:33.93) and 4x100 (45.25).
"All four of us are good friends," Tyke said. "We all care about that event very much."
Central Decatur also won the 4x800 with Gunnar Smith, Isaiah Brunk, Glenn Oesch and Tate Swartz in 8:51.31.
Mount Ayr finished second with 130 points. Ryce Reynolds led the Raiders with titles in the 400 (51.07) and 400 hurdles (56.00) while also contributing to the victorious 4x400 squad (3:39.06).
Reynolds' strong showing comes days after his respectful performance at the Drake Relays that featured a third-place finish in the 400 and runner-up result in the 400 hurdles.
"I knew I had to get out hard, stride out and push myself," Reynolds said. "My steps felt good. Overall, it was a good run."
Adler Shay joined Reynolds on the 4x400, won the 800 (2:03.82) and contributed to the Raiders' winning distance medley relay (3:55.75).
Evan Murphy, Hunter Case and Will Newton were also on the distance medley, and Newton and Garrett Walter contributed to the 4x400.
Lenox finished third in front of their home crowd. The Tigers won four events, and Johnathan Weaver played a hand in three. The Central football pledge won the 110 hurdles (15.80), shot put (42-02.25) and anchored the Tigers' winning shuttle hurdle relay with Gabe Funk, Conner Fitzgerald and Trenton Beck (1:02.84).
"We've been slowly improving all year long," Weaver said about the shuttle hurdle. "I felt good."
Teammate Devin Whipple won the discus with a toss of 137-08.00.
Nodaway Valley's Doug Berg won the 1600 (4:51.57) and 3200 (10:22.69), and Southwest Valley's Marshall Knapp was the high jump champion (6-02.00).
Check out full results here.
KMA Sports spoke with Weaver, Reynolds, Tyke Hullinger, Trey Hullinger and Coach Pedersen. View those interviews below.