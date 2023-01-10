(Corydon) -- The Wayne girls basketball team has maneuvered through a tough Pride of Iowa Conference slate with a young team that continues to make strides.
The Falcons are 6-5 on the year with wins over Melcher-Dallas, Seymour, Southeast Warren, Moulton-Udell and East Union.
"I've been pleased with the girls this season," Coach Stacy Snyder said. "We didn't return a lot of experience from last year's team. I'm pleased with how the inexperienced (lineup) is handling the pressure and toughness of the Pride of Iowa."
The Falcons lost four of the top five scorers from last year's team.
Junior Clara O'Brien was Wayne's only returning starter. O'Brien has served as their leader with 12.2 points, 4.5 steals, 3.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
"She can handle the ball and pressure," Snyder said. "And her defense has improved. She does a good job at the front of our defense. I think her leadership, toughness and ball-handling are key because we needed her to fill that void."
Senior Devyn Davis adds 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, and sophomore Izzie Moore averages just shy of a double-double with 9.9 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Cortney Knutson, Ava Whitney, Shaye Davis and Laney Harvey also play a vital role in Wayne's system.
"There's a lot of them doing a lot of different things," Snyder said. "Devin Davis is a really good all-around player. Cortney Knutson is quick, can jump and handles the ball for us in pressure situations. Izzie is strong night in and night out."
Everyone's strengths seem to gel for the Falcons.
"I think this team plays together well," Snyder said. "Cohesiveness is starting to come around. Hopefully, that continues."
Efficiency from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line has been a problem for Wayne. They shoot only 26.2% from deep as a team and 52.5% from the charity stripe.
"We work on it in practice every day," Snyder said. "We take a lot of shots. I think a lot of it comes down to confidence. If you have confidence, things seem to fall better. We talk a lot about not shooting to shoot but shooting to make."
Wayne gets a tall task on Tuesday against Martensdale-St. Marys, followed by Moravia (Thursday) and Southwest Valley (Friday). Wins and losses aside, Coach Snyder wants her young team to continue showing progress.
"Continued growth," she said, "Continuing to play together and trying to stay confident night in and night out. We have to take it one game at a time, and do what we can and not worry so much about what everyone else does."
Click below to hear more with Coach Snyder.