(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland softball teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 

Southeast Warren is the top-ranked KMAland team. The Warhawks are No. 1 in Class 1A. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

1. Southeast Warren (same)

7. Wayne (NR) 

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 6)

11. Logan-Magonlia (NR) 

13. Exira-EHK (NR)

14. Woodbine (down 5)

15. Twin Cedars (down 2)

CLASS 4A 

12. Creston (same)

15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1) 

CLASS 5A

15. Sioux City East (NR) 

