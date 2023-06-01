(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland softball teams are ranked in the latest rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Southeast Warren is the top-ranked KMAland team. The Warhawks are No. 1 in Class 1A.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
1. Southeast Warren (same)
7. Wayne (NR)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (down 6)
11. Logan-Magonlia (NR)
13. Exira-EHK (NR)
14. Woodbine (down 5)
15. Twin Cedars (down 2)
CLASS 4A
12. Creston (same)
15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (up 1)
CLASS 5A
15. Sioux City East (NR)