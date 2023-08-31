(Corydon) -- Wayne football was one of the pleasant surprises in KMAland during the opening week of the season.
The Falcons (1-0) opened up the Jared Bevins era with a dominant 42-8 win over Colfax-Mingo, which was a 45-point flip from last year’s 33-22 loss to the same program.
“The guys really played hard,” Coach Bevins told KMA Sports. “We kept the mental mistakes to a minimum. We turned the ball over one time, but other than that, it was really good ball security and decision-making.”
Senior quarterback Boudyn White had an impressive and efficient showing in completing 10 of his 14 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, finding Mason Black for both scores. White also rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Fischer Buckingham was stellar with 161 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Sophomore Karter Murphy had team-highs with five receptions and 58 yards receiving.
“I don’t know if (Colfax-Mingo) was quite ready for a totally different team,” Coach Bevins said. “I expected to be able to move the ball and get some stops, and we were able to consistently do that all night.”
Defensively, the Falcons had 7.5 tackles for loss with six different players getting in on the action. Senior Corydon Kiefer had 2.5 TFLs while Buckingham and sophomore Gage Swan had 1.5 each and junior Cole Gibson had 1.0.
“I think the confidence level in our players is a lot better than it’s been,” Bevins said. “A lot of that comes from the way we’ve been willing to step it up in practice with the tempo and physicality. That really showed on the field.”
Wayne opens Class A District 6 play against Pride of Iowa Conference counterpart Mount Ayr, which also kicked off the season with a win on Friday night over Nodaway Valley, 39-12.
“I haven’t watched a whole lot of Mount Ayr football recently, but they look like what you hear about,” Bevins said. “They’re going to load the box and bring a lot of guys. I think we’ll do a decent job of dealing with that, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”
Junior Tyler Martin topped the Mount Ayr offense on Friday evening, scoring four rushing touchdowns and finishing with 44 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Ruggles also had a strong night for the Raiders on offense with 73 yards passing, 87 yards rushing and a score on the ground.
The big number, though, came from their defense in forcing eight turnovers. Martin recovered three fumbles, Ruggles had two interceptions, Jaize Frost had a pick and a fumble recovery and Tate Dugan had a fumble recovery of his own.
“They’ve got some speed, and they put their speed in the right spots,” Bevins said. “That will be a challenge for us, and on top of that, bringing that physicality last week. If we bring that, we’ll be OK.”
