(Corydon) -- Wayne’s multi-sporter Emily Jones has decided her next stop will be with North Iowa Area Community College softball.
Jones, who has also starred in volleyball, basketball and throws during her time with the Falcons, found a connection with NIACC in Mason City thanks to her travel ball team, the Iowa Bandits.
“One my teammate’s dad knew the coach,” Jones said. “They gave him my information, and I seemed to get along with his coaching strategy. It all just felt right.”
Matthew Egger is the NIACC head coach that got a hold of Jones, who helped Wayne to a fourth-place finish in her junior season.
“(Coach Egger) gave me information about a few of the girls I would be rooming with and some that I’ve played against that are going there,” Jones said. “They all have the same kind of attitude. They’re going to get up there and just get right to it.”
Jones hit .505/.558/.788 with 12 doubles, four home runs and two triples while driving in 39 runs during her junior season.
“I like the small campus (at NIACC),” Jones said, “especially after coming off a knee surgery. Just being able to have that little bit to come back before moving on.”
Jones tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus during basketball season, so there are some lingering worries as she competes in her senior season.
“It was pretty scary,” she said. “I’ve never really had problems with my knee, and I’m still a little shaky on it sometimes. It’s gotten a lot better. My physical therapist is great. It will get a little tight sometimes, but other than that I’m pretty confident with it.”
Wayne is off to a fine 5-0 start and are coming off a Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Monday. Jones has already driven in 10 runs and is hitting .500/.500/.786 in 14 plate appearances. Her focus right now remains on chasing a state championship in her senior year, but she is excited to find what focusing year-round on softball will do for her at NIACC.
“I think it’ll give me a lot more time to get in the weight room,” she said. “It’s always been hard with other practices going on to stay consistent. I really think it’ll help me strengthen my knee a whole lot more. I’m excited for that.”
Listen to much more with Jones on her college decision in the audio file below.