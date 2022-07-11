(Corydon) -- The third crack at a conference opponent and the opportunity for a fourth consecutive state tournament berth couldn't come at a better time for the Wayne softball team.
"It's always special," said Wayne Coach Heather Fortune. "You work hard night after night. To be in a regional final is a great payoff. It's an honor and a good feeling."
The Falcons (22-6) have been on a mission lately, outscoring their last nine opponents 94-2 and posting postseason wins over Moulton-Udell and Moravia by a combined 28-0.
"You always hope your team comes on at the right time," Fortune said. "I couldn't be more proud of where the girls have come from the beginning of the season to now."
Coach Fortune's team lost five games by a combined seven runs while trying to figure themselves in the early stage of the season.
"We had a slow start finding our groove," she said. "We're pretty young. But we've come on strong, which is what matters."
Their recent dominance has come on the arm of senior Sterling Berndt. Berndt -- an Iowa commit -- has seen limited time this year due to an offseason surgery, but she has still been her productive self with a 12-3 record, 0.76 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings.
"She has come back strong," Fortune said. "We let her work herself back physically and mentally. She has done it well. She's phenomenal."
Berndt carries an efficient bat, too, with a team-best .554 average. Classmate Emily Jones joins Berndt at the top of the lineup to create a scary 1-2 punch. Jones -- a NIACC commit -- hits. 535 with a team-high 44 RBI and eight home runs.
"She's one of the best athletes I've ever coached," Fortune said about Jones. "She's a beast. She can play every position. She'll be a missed softball player in our program for sure."
Fellow senior Abigayle Henderson (.269/.345/.359, 19 RBI) has also contributed to the Falcons lineup. Izzie Moore (.471/.554/.835, 33 RBI, 8 HR), Clara O'Brien (.330/.392/.602, 23 RBI, 4 HR), Allie Jo Fortune (.296/.314/.543, 22 RBI), Ava Whitney (.261/.370/.435, 11 RBI), Skylar O'Brien (.208/.318/.250, 10 RBI) and Devyn Davis (.167/.360/.167, 2 RBI) have also seen time in the order.
The Falcons have become a mainstay at the State Softball Tournament. They hope to renew their yearly reservation on Monday night when they face Martensdale-St. Marys (23-3). The Blue Devils got a one-run edge in each regular-season clash: a 3-2 win on June 9th and 2-1 on June 16th. However, this appears to be a different Wayne team.
"We feel OK," Fortune said. "We don't feel outmatched. I think we're focused. I don't think the girls are nervous. They are ready to play ball and see what they can do."
Monday's contest could be a pitcher's duel between Berndt and Martensdale-St. Marys pitcher Campbell German. German has tossed 87 2/3 innings with a 1.12 ERA and 152 strikeouts this season.
"Every pitch matters in this game," Fortune said. "Games like these end with walk-offs. I don't know how it will end up, but we'll go out, do our job and go from there."
Check out the full interview with Coach Fortune below.