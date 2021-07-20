(Corydon) -- At long last, the Wayne softball team got past the state quarterfinals and into a state semifinal with a 7-2 win over Remsen, St. Marys in the Class 1A State Tournament on Monday.
The Falcons' first-round triumph was their first since 2010 and comes after suffering quarterfinal losses in each of the past two seasons.
"It was a great win," Coach Heather Fortune said. "It was a great momentum builder. We've talked all year about how our goal is not just to get to Fort Dodge but to win the first game. We've almost had a letdown (in years past). This year, the girls were not satisfied with that."
The Falcons' offense produced 11 hits in the win -- two apiece from Jaide Harvey, Mya Willey, Emily Jones and Abigayle Henderson. Sterling Berndt, Camryn Jacobsen and Skylar O'Brien had one hit each.
"They saw the ball well," Coach Fortune said. "They had really good pitch selections. They were looking to drive the ball hard. A lot of them got that accomplished."
Defensively, Berndt was once again tremendous in the circle with 11 strikeouts on five hits in the win.
This year's trip to Fort Dodge brings a different mindset to Coach Fortune's squad.
"They are here to get a job done," she said. "There are some exceptional teams here, so we have to look at it one game at a time and not get ahead of ourselves. We are more focused this time around."
Now the Falcons (24-8) turn their focus to a 1A State Semifinal against Lisbon -- the team that beat Wayne 1-0 in a 2019 State Quarterfinal.
The Lions (36-8) are paced by sophomore pitcher Ryleigh Allgood, who owns a 1.68 ERA and 232 strikeouts during 196 innings pitched.
"She throws with speed and up in the zone," Fortune said. "We've got to be disciplined to not swing at the high stuff."
Lisbon can rake offensively, too, hitting .328 as a team.
"They hit the ball," she said. "We've got to be ready defensively for every pitch."
Fortune feels the difference between winning and losing comes down to a common word around the program this week: focus.
"We've got to stay focused," she said. "We know this game can be a momentum-builder, and we need the momentum to stay in our favor. When that happens, attack it and let it carry us seven innings. Our primary job is to stay focused throughout the entire seven innings."
Fortune made her comments on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.