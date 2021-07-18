(Corydon) -- The Wayne softball program is no stranger to Fort Dodge, but this time they want to make their stay last.
For the sixth time in school history and third straight season, the Falcons will play in the state softball tournament. The No. 2 seeded Wayne (23-4) opens on Monday at 1:00 against seventh-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s (21-4).
“This never gets old,” Coach Heather Fortune told KMA Sports. “They’ve had their sights set on this all year, and in the end, did what they needed to do.”
The Falcons were impressive all year, but they especially found a new level in early June. After opening the season with losses in four of their first seven games, they ripped off 20 consecutive victories, including a trio of wins by a combined 27-6 in regional play over Moravia, Twin Cedars and Lenox.
“We started a little rough,” junior pitcher Sterling Berndt told KMA Sports earlier this season. “We were just kind of touchy around each other, and then we had a meeting and laid everything out. We got it together, and now all of us are fine and killing the ball. We’re having so much fun together.”
Berndt has been among the state’s top pitchers, striking out 297 batters and walking just 23 while pitching to a 1.05 ERA in 146 1/3 innings. The southpaw is also tied for the team lead in total hits (47) with fellow junior Emily Jones, who has a team-high 38 RBI while hitting .522/.569/.811.
The lineup is as deep as it’s ever been, too. Seniors Jaide Harvey, Camryn Jacobsen and Mya Willey have been catalysts throughout the year. Willey is hitting .456/.510/.733 with 15 extra-base hits and 28 RBI, Harvey is getting on base at a .371 clip and Jacobsen has eight doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI while slugging .553.
Junior Abigayle Henderson, freshman Skylar O’Brien and 8th graders Allie Joe Fortune and Izzie Moore have also been among the starting 10 all season while sophomore Devyn Davis and freshman Clara O’Brien have appeared in a combined 36 games.
With the pitching, the hitting and the defense all in order, the Falcons hope they can reverse course this year. They dropped their only game in Fort Dodge last season to Lynnville-Sully and went 1-1 with a first round loss in 2019.
“Losing in the first round has broken us every time,” Berndt said. “We have the team to do it. I think we will do great.”
Remsen St. Mary’s also enters on a hot streak. They’ve won 18 of their past 20, including a thrilling 6-3 regional final win over perennial power and sixth-ranked Akron-Westfield.
Freshman Marina Cronin will likely get the ball in the circle for the Hawks. She has a 2.27 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings this year. The offense is also backed by a freshman in Mya Bunkers, who has a team-high 34 hits while slashing .425/.489/.525 on the year.
Seniors Ana Conover, Carly Ortmann, Brittany Johnson and Sydney Schroeder provide veteran leadership to a program that makes their first trip to state since 2013. It marks just the fourth time the Hawks have been to Fort Dodge in school history.
Still, Coach Fortune knows there’s not a single team at Fort Dodge that hasn’t earned the right to play.
“We won’t overlook the first game,” she said. “We’ll see what we need to prepare for and go from there.”