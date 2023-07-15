(Corydon) -- Wayne softball edged past Griswold earlier this week to earn their seventh trip to state in school history.
The Falcons (21-8) will play as the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A state tournament against fifth-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s (25-1).
"I'm so proud of the girls," Wayne head coach Heather Fortune told KMA Sports after their regional final win over Griswold. "We battled a tough injury this year, losing our catcher. That made us regroup, and we did. We worked hard. I'm just proud of them."
Following several important graduations over the last several years, Wayne regrouped with an outstanding sophomore class, led by pitcher Izzie Moore, who enters state with a 1.82 ERA and 212 strikeouts over 157 2/3 innings. She’s also been one of the top hitters on the team with a team-best eight doubles, 11 home runs (a school record), 37 RBI and an .899 slugging percentage.
"It's a big accomplishment for this team," Moore said. "I went in my eighth-grade year, and you don't realize how big of an honor this is. It's a crazy accomplishment."
Also at the plate, sophomore Allie Jo Fortune posted a team-best 40 hits, including five doubles, two home runs and a triple while hitting .476/.541/.631. Fellow sophomore Ava Whitney, who homered in the regional final, has hit .363/.449/.604, and another sophomore Laney Harvey is a regular starter. Senior Devyn Davis, junior Clara O’Brien and 8th graders Ella Whitney and Brystal Peck have also been regular starters, and freshman Kloie Sims has started 14 games and played in 20.
Junior Skylar O’Brien was a regular starter before suffering an injury that kept her out the rest of the season for the Falcons. Further, 8th grader Carsyn Anderson and sophomore Hallie Ingram have proven to be key reserves as courtesy runners while combining to score 24 runs.
"We didn't know what kind of team we would be," Coach Fortune said. "I believed we would be tough, but we had to regroup. We figured out where our strengths and weaknesses were. Every step, they had each other's backs."
Wayne will be well-tested as they head to Fort Dodge, playing in the Pride of Iowa Conference, which touts three of the top four seeds in the 1A tournament.
"We just have to work hard this week and do what we know how to do," Allie Jo Fortune said.
Trevor Maeder will have reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) during the course of the Tuesday state quarterfinal. First pitch is slated for 5:30 PM.