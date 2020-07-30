(KMAland) -- Wayne's Sterling Berndt, Lenox's TJ Stoaks and Nodaway Valley's Reagan Weinheimer were unanimous first-team Pride of Iowa Conference softball selections.
Berndt and Stoaks earned their honors as pitchers while Weinheimer was selected as an outfielder.
East Union's Mallory Raney was also tabbed as a first-team pitcher.
Other first-team nods include Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr), Wayne's Emily Jones, Maddy Wood and Mya Willey, Martensdale-St. Marys' Jayda Gay, Central Decatur's Kylee Rockhold and Emily Cornell as well as Southeast Warren's Alivia Ruble.
Second-team choices were Mount Ayr's Addy Reynolds, Abigail Barnes, Alexa Anderson and Channler Henle, Central Decatur's Riley Bell, East Union's Kaitlyn Mitchell, Kaylin Lack and Alyssa Weinkoetz, Southeast Warren's Brooklyn Page, Nodaway Valley's Maddax DeVault and Alyssa Davis. Martensdale-St. Mary's Jackie Kleve and Bedford's Vivian Tracy.
Leslie Sheley (Bedford), Eily Hall (Central Decatur), Noelle McKnight (East Union), McKinna Hogan (Lenox), Halsie Barnes (Mount Ayr), Brynnly German (Martensdale-St. Marys), Madison Fry (Nodaway Valley), AJ Dorsey (Southeast Warren), Kayley Myers (Southwest Valley) and Allie Wik.
The complete list of selections can also be viewed below.